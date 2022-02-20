Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Hannah Tyrrell scored 1-9 to help holders Dublin progress to the next stage

Donegal and champions Dublin continued their impressive start to the Ladies Football League campaign as each secured a second successive victory in Division One.

The Dubs overcame Cork 2-15 to 2-3 in Division 1B while Donegal ran out 2-11 to 2-6 winners at Westmeath in 1A.

Monaghan edged Tyrone 0-10 to 0-9 in 2B but Armagh's game with Cavan was postponed due to inclement weather.

In 4A, Derry were beaten by Offaly and Fermanagh saw off Antrim.

Down's 3A encounter with Sligo also fell victim to the weather with five postponements in total over the weekend disrupting the round two schedule.

On Saturday at Croke Park, Hannah Tyrrell hit 1-9 for holders Dublin while Nicole Owens also raised a green flag for Mick Bohan's side.

With Meath beating Waterford 1-10 to 1-2 in Dungarvan, the All-Ireland champions and beaten finalists Dublin advance to the next stage with a 100% record.

At St Loman's, Karen Guthrie notched 2-4 as Donegal surged past Westmeath despite goals from Anna Jones and Aine Gaynor for the Leinster county.

Having beaten Cavan 0-10 to 0-9 in their 2B opener last week, Monaghan edged out Tyrone by the same scoreline in Cookstown to condemn the hosts to a second straight defeat.

Results

Division 1A

Galway P-P Mayo

Donegal 2-11 Westmeath 2-6

Division 1B

Dublin 2-15 Cork 2-3

Meath 1-10 Waterford 1-2

Division 2A

Clare P-P Kerry

Laois 2-8 Tipperary 2-6

Division 2B

Monaghan 0-10 Tyrone 0-9

Armagh P-P Cavan

Division 3A

Sligo P-P Down

Roscommon 2-5 Louth 2-4

Division 3B

Wicklow 1-3 Wexford 0-6

Longford P-P Kildare

Division 4A

Leitrim 1-6 Derry 0-4

Fermanagh 2-11 Antrim 2-8

Division 4B

Limerick 3-4 Offaly 1-6

Carlow 2-5 London 1-12