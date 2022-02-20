Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Darren McCurry's 58th-minute goal put Tyrone in front for the first time since the opening minute

Second-half goals from Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry helped Tyrone edge past Kildare 2-12 to 0-7 and claim a vital first win of the campaign.

The All-Ireland champions were without four key players serving one-match bans after their controversial red cards in the defeat by Armagh.

The Red Hands had their backs to the wall but a battling performance in Omagh eases their relegation fears.

Donegal fell to their first defeat as Kerry won 1-13 to 0-7 in Killarney.

At Healy Park, Tyrone carved out six good goal chances and only took two - McCurry and Darragh Canavan both hitting the crossbar, but the two were enough and McCurry's goal in the 58th minute put Tyrone ahead for the first time since the opening minute of the game.

Trailing 0-8 to 0-4 at half time in difficult conditions, with Paul Cribbin, Daniel Flynn and Paddy Woodgate all scoring two points each, Tyrone only scored one point from play in the opening half.

They rallied in the second half with Kilpatrick's goal two minutes after the restart setting the tone for a second half when the All-Ireland champions had to show character to get a result.

Kildare were always in the game and goalkeeper Mark Donnellan missed a free in the fifth minute of stoppage time to deny them a share of the spoils.

O'Shea-inspired Kerry too strong for Donegal

Centre half-forward Sean O'Shea hit seven points for the Kingdom

In Killarney, O'Shea hit four from play and 0-7 overall while David Clifford chipped in with 1-1 from the bench for the hosts, who move to the top of the table above Armagh and Mayo on scoring difference.

Playing into strong gusts at Fitzgerald Stadium in the first half, Donegal were up against it and quickly fell two behind after O'Shea's free and Killian Spillane's score from play.

Donegal managed to get back on level terms through Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Shane O'Donnell, but the latter's score from play after 11 minutes was the last Declan Bonner's could manage in the first half.

Kingdom boss Jack O'Connor opted to rest David Clifford after the three-time All-Star's Sigerson Cup exertions with UL midweek, but Kerry remained a potent attacking force in his absence with captain O'Shea landing four during the first half.

Spillane notched two and there was one apiece for impressive corner-back Dan O'Donoghue, Paudie Clifford and Dara Moynihan to leave the hosts 0-9 to 0-2 up at half-time.

An injury-hit Donegal, who were without Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan and Caolan McGonagle in addition to talisman Michael Murphy, had hoped to gradually narrow the arrears with the wind advantage upon the resumption.

However, a Conor O'Donnell score after O'Shea and Jack Barry missed Kerry goal chances was quickly followed by Clifford raising the game's only green flag 14 minutes into the second half when his effort somehow evaded Shaun Patton at the Donegal keeper's near post.

That effectively killed Donegal's challenge although it would have been worse had Clifford's clever lob dropped over the line after hitting the underside of the crossbar.

Ryan McHugh spurned Donegal's best goal chance when he overcooked his pass to Patrick McBrearty having done well to intercept Jack Savage's sideline ball.

Donegal, fourth on three points, host All-Ireland champions Tyrone at Ballybofey next week while Kerry travel to Monaghan.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

SATURDAY (all times GMT)

Division One Armagh 1-07 Monaghan 0-10 Dublin 0-12 Mayo 2-11

Division Three Antrim 2-10 Wicklow 1-7 Fermanagh P Laois P

Division Four Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-8

SUNDAY

Division One Kerry 1-13 Donegal 0-7 Tyrone 2-7 Kildare 0-12

Division Two Meath 2-6 Down 2-6 Galway P Offaly P Derry 1-13 Cork 0-7

Division Three Limerick 1-12 Louth 1-14 Westmeath P Longford P