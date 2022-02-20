Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Centre half-forward Sean O'Shea hit seven points for the Kingdom

Donegal fell to their first defeat in this year's Division One campaign as a Sean O'Shea-inspired Kerry ran out 1-13 to 0-7 winners in Killarney.

O'Shea hit four from play and 0-7 overall while David Clifford chipped in with 1-1 from the bench for the hosts.

Donegal played into a strong wind in the first half and trailed 0-9 to 0-2 at half-time.

Victory lifts Kerry to the top of the table on scoring difference above Armagh and Mayo.

Playing into strong gusts at Fitzgerald Stadium in the first half, Donegal were up against it and quickly fell two behind after O'Shea's free and Killian Spillane's score from play.

Donegal managed to get back on level terms through Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Shane O'Donnell, but the latter's score from play after 11 minutes was the last Declan Bonner's could manage in the first half.

Kingdom boss Jack O'Connor opted to rest David Clifford after the three-time All-Star's Sigerson Cup exertions with UL midweek, but Kerry remained a potent attacking force in his absence with captain O'Shea landing four during the first half.

Spillane notched two and there was one apiece for impressive corner-back Dan O'Donoghue, Paudie Clifford and Dara Moynihan to leave the hosts seven to the good at half-time.

The win takes Kerry above Armagh and Mayo on scoring difference

An injury-hit Donegal, who were without Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan and Caolan McGonagle in addition to talisman Michael Murphy, had hoped to gradually narrow the arrears with the wind advantage upon the resumption.

However, a Conor O'Donnell score after O'Shea and Jack Barry missed Kerry goal chances was quickly followed by Clifford raising the game's only green flag 14 minutes into the second half when his effort somehow evaded Shaun Patton at the Donegal keeper's near post.

That effectively killed Donegal's challenge although it would have been worse had Clifford's clever lob dropped over the line after hitting the underside of the crossbar.

Ryan McHugh spurned Donegal's best goal chance when he overcooked his pass to Patrick McBrearty having done well to intercept Jack Savage's sideline ball.

Donegal, fourth on three points, host All-Ireland champions Tyrone at Ballybofey next week while Kerry travel to Monaghan.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

SATURDAY (all times GMT)

Division One Armagh 1-07 Monaghan 0-10 Dublin 0-12 Mayo 2-11

Division Three Antrim 2-10 Wicklow 1-7 Fermanagh P Laois P

Division Four Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-8

SUNDAY

Division One Kerry 1-13 Donegal 0-7 Tyrone v Kildare Omagh, 15:45

Division Two Meath 2-6 Down 2-6 Galway P Offaly P Derry 1-13 Cork 0-7

Division Three Limerick 1-12 Louth 1-14 Westmeath P Longford P