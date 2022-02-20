Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Shane McGuigan starred for Derry

Derry defeated Cork 1-13 to 0-7 at Owenbeg to make it three wins from three in Division Two.

Shane McGuigan struck eight points and Benny Heron netted as Derry continued their promotion push.

Down were forced to settle for a 2-6-all draw against Meath.

A late Clare fightback denied Roscommon the chance to join Derry on maximum points, while Galway, who headed into the weekend level on points at the top, saw their game with Offaly postponed.

Slaughtneil sharp-shooter McGuigan starred for Rory Gallagher's men despite blustery conditions in Owenbeg.

Cork, with one point from their opening two games, moved ahead early with a Stephen Sherlock free but McGuigan hit three points unanswered before Daniel Dineen ended the Rebel's 25-minute scoring drought.

Lachlann Murray and McGuigan increased Derry's advantage before another Sherlock free just before half-time meant Cork went in at the break just 5-3 behind despite struggling with the conditions.

Derry moved 7-3 ahead in the second period and just when Sherlock was denied by goalkeeper Odhran Lynch, the Oak Leafers raced up to the other end and grabbed a goal of their own through Heron, who had struck the crossbar in the first half.

Sherlock continued to carry the scoring burden for Cork on the sodden surface but Derry remained in control leading 1-11 to 0-6 with Niall Laughlin and Oisin McWilliams adding to two McGuigan frees.

In the closing stages, Cork's Kevin O'Donovan replied after McGuigan and McGrogan hit a quickfire double of points for Gallagher's team.

Down still awaiting first win

After a lively first-half, a low-scoring second meant Down and Meath are still waiting for their first wins of the campaign.

In the first of four first-half goals, Robin Clarke netted for Meath but Andrew Gilmore hit back minutes later for the visitors.

The game was finely poised in Navan before Jason Scully found the net again for the hosts but, just like before, Pat Havern scored to conclude a busy 22-minute spell of goal-mouth action.

James McCartan's side led 2-6 to 2-3 at the break thanks to points from Gilmore and Darren O'Hagan in blustery conditions.

Andrew Gilmore netted for Down

Both teams struggled with scoring as the wind increased after the restart. Down were held to a blank second-half but a Shane Walsh point and two Jordan Morris frees dragged Meath level with 10 minutes to play.

Down's first point of the league leaves the Mourne County level on points with Cork in fifth place.

At Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon let a two-point lead heading into the closing stages slip as Clare fought back for a 0-9-all draw.

The two draws on Sunday, plus Galway's postponement, leaves Derry clear at the top of Division Two after three matches.

Roscommon are one point behind with Galway, with their game in hand, another further back.