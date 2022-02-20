Watch: Armagh and Monaghan battle to gripping Division One draw

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney believes Rian O'Neill's penalty in their draw with Monaghan crossed the line after hitting the underside of the crossbar.

The spot-kick miss came early in the second half of the sides' 0-10 to 1-07 draw at the Athletic Grounds.

It came after Conor McManus was sent off for the visitors in the 40th minute for lashing out at Aidan Forker.

"I believe looking at the replay that the penalty was over the line," McGeeney said after the final whistle.

"It is not a think thing, it was over the line, but it was hit at 100 miles an hour so it is going to be hard to see it."

Armagh overturned a five-point deficit to take the lead in the second half only for Jack McCarron's late free to draw the sides level in the Division One contest.

McGeeney was disappointed with some elements of the Orchardmen's performance but said that, given the penalty miss and the challenging weather conditions, there were positives to take.

"Considering all of that, not to bury their heads, to keep plugging away and to get the five points back it was a good night," he continued.

"It is probably a point lost but anytime you play Monaghan it's going to be battle and, when you add in the weather it's going to be a tougher battle, but I was disappointed in some parts of our game. We missed a couple of easy chances and we didn't get to pull the trigger."

'We're just outside the top six'

Armagh went into Saturday night's match on the back of outstanding wins over Dublin and Tyrone in their opening Division One games that earned them a range of positive headlines.

However, McGeeney was philosophical about his side's start and warned that it is much too early in the season to be making any predictions about what it could lead to.

"Tonight could be the best night of the lot. There has been a lot of nonsense talked, it is great to be playing on a night like tonight and for everyone to start to realise it is February," he said.

Rian O'Neill's penalty hit the underside of the bar and McGeeney claims the ball cross the line

"You don't want to interfere, newspapers have to be sold, clicks have to be clicked and all of this sort of stuff but the reality is that we had the perfect example last year with Tyrone. They had a bad day against Kerry and everyone was writing them off - four months later they were All Ireland champions.

"It is interesting seeing people writing off Dublin and Tyrone and these sorts of teams. They have been around for 10 years and I think everybody needs to take a step back and look at the greater scheme of things.

"We know where we are in the pecking order, probably just outside the top six - that's the reality of it. You can't say what you could do, you can only look at what you have done.

"We have five points on the board, another two could keep you safe in Division One and that's what we'll be looking for."

'It takes over your life' - McEnaney

Despite awaiting their first victory in the league this year, Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney was full of praise for the "unbelievably competitive" Division One.

"I think it is the best Division One in 25 years. It's brilliant to manage in," he said.

"I'll get up in the morning and all I will think about is Kerry next weekend. The same last weekend, all I was thinking about was Armagh.

"It takes over your life, I absolutely love it. I think Division One is a great place to be.

"Even when you take in even 10, 12 or 15,000 here tonight, with the weather conditions not great, it's a fantastic place to be."

Conor McManus was sent off for lashing out at Aidan Forker

McEnaney added that McManus' red card came at a time when "we could ill-afford to lose him" but was delighted with the response from his players.

"It is disappointing for him and disappointing for us," he said on the dismissal.

"The great thing about out panel is we brought on some subs today who were outstanding. That's what the panel is for.

"When our back was to the wall we showed massive character. Point down, we were in a bad place and home momentum had swung against us, but we controlled the ball great for Jack's point and we controlled the ball for the last four minutes."

However, despite an impressive first-half showing that lacked a finishing touch, McEnaney acknowledges his side will have to be more clinical if they are to retain their Division One status.

"Armagh were on the crest of a wave with a huge cauldron of support and I thought we were outstanding at times in the first half.

"We had some great chances but didn't take them and that has been a bit of trend the past few weekends."