Marc Jordan's 40th minute goal put Antrim back in control of the contest

Antrim claimed their second Football League Division Three win of the season with a deserved 2-10 to 1-7 victory over Wicklow at Corrigan Park.

Goals from Marc Jordan and Conor Murray helped the Saffrons pull away.

They were in control for much of the contest but found themselves level at half-time as Kevin Quinn's goal sparked a Wicklow fightback.

However the visitors were second best after the break and remain winless after three league games.

Following their promotion from Division Four last year, Enda McGinley's Saffrons remain in the hunt near the top of Division Three and were worthy winners of Saturday's early afternoon contest.

They opened up an early four-point lead and appeared comfortable only to be unlocked by a simple kick-out gathered and finished by Quinn.

The goal saw Wicklow grow in confidence and, aided by some smart saves from keeper Shane Doyle, worked themselves back to parity through Oisin McGraynor's free on the stroke of half-time.

Antrim, who fell to a four-point defeat by Limerick two weeks ago, regrouped after the interval and put themselves back in the ascendancy when Jordan applied a calm right footed finish to a flowing move in the 40th minute.

From there they kept their opponents at arm's length before Murray's emphatic late goal - slammed high into the net - capped a fine display from the Ulster side.