Slaughtneil and Sarsfield will meet in the All-Ireland for the fourth time in five years

Slaughtneil's All-Ireland Camogie semi-final with Sarsfields at Breffni Park has been postponed because of the weather.

The match was set to take place on Saturday at 14:00 GMT.

Derry outfit Slaughtneil and Galway's Sarsfields have met in four of the last five All-Ireland championships.

The second semi-final, between Scariff-Ogonnelloe and champions Oulart-The Ballagh, is set to take place in Clonmel on Sunday.

Slaughtneil beat the Galway club in the 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland finals.

The Ulster side completed their hat-trick of titles with victory over Wexford's St Martin's in 2019 but Sarsfields re-emerged in 2020 to deny them a fourth consecutive crown following a dramatic 1-8 to 0-10 win with Siobhan McGrath hitting an injury-time goal to take the title out of Derry.

In the Ladies Football League, Down's Division 3A match away to Sligo has been pushed back to Sunday.