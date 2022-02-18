Shannon Graham says Slaughtneil have improved since December's defeat by Oulart-The Ballagh

Slaughtneil find themselves in a strange position.

Knocked out of the delayed 2020 All-Ireland series at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Oulart-The Ballagh in December, the Derry club have a shot at swift redemption just two months on.

The pandemic-hit 2020 campaign finally reached its conclusion a week before Christmas, with Oulart beating Sarsfields in the Nowlan Park decider.

Less than a month later, Slaughtneil powered past Loughgiel at Lavey to become the first team to win six consecutive Ulster titles and seal their place in another All-Ireland semi-final.

The stage is certainly familiar to the Emmet's outfit and so, too, are their opponents: Sarsfields.

The sides have met three times in the senior championship, with Slaughtneil beating the Galway club in the 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland finals.

Slaughtneil completed their hat-trick of titles with victory over Wexford's St Martin's in 2019 but Sarsfields re-emerged in 2020 to deny them a fourth consecutive crown following a dramatic 1-8 to 0-10 win with Siobhan McGrath hitting an injury-time goal to take the title out of Derry.

Casting her mind back, Shannon Graham describes that defeat as a "very heartbreaking experience" but she believes the six-in-a-row Ulster champions have taken key lessons away from the loss to Oulart-The Ballagh as they prepare to renew hostilities with Sarsfields at Breffni Park on Saturday.

"Unfortunately we learnt that there were a few things to address and iron out, we were pulled out of position quite a bit in the Oulart-the Ballaght game," said Graham.

"They got off to a very good start and our formation was bad, so that's something we've been working on.

"We've made a few positional changes and thankfully over the last couple of weeks we've managed to secure a few challenge games in which we've played that structure and it's worked in our favour.

"You can feel the hunger and energy coming back and we're playing like we would have played in 2016 and 2017. It's great to see and it energises you. The girls are enjoying their camogie and if you're enjoying it, you're going to play better."

With Sarsfields' 2020 campaign also having ended in heartache at the hands of Oulart-The Ballagh, both teams approach Saturday's clash in Cavan with a sense of unfinished business.

And much like Graham and Slaughtneil, Sarsfields' Maria Cooney says the Galway champions have benefitted from absorbing the tough lessons that are part and parcel with losing a crunch championship game.

"We know ourselves a lot more as a team now," said Cooney, whose brother Joseph and father Joe have both won All-Irelands with Galway.

"I think looking back on the Oulart game, it was a great game of camogie but I think we've learned a lot of things from it, just how to pick ourselves up and things like it."

When asked if the Slaughtneil game feels like a 'derby' given their recent meetings, Cooney said: "I don't know if you'd say a rivalry, I think the games we've had have always been tough battles and we know each other as players.

"I suppose there is a bit of a rivalry because we've played each other a good few times, but I don't know if it's a massive rivalry because you're never guaranteed to get out of your province.

"I don't know if it would be a massive derby."

All-Ireland Club Camogie Championship semi-finals

Saturday, 19 February - Sarsfields v Slaughtneil, Breffni Park, 14:00 GMT

Sunday, 20 February - Scariff-Ogonnelloe v Oulart-The Ballagh, Clonmel, 13:30 GMT