Kieran McGeeney's Armagh are hoping to make it three wins from three and keep their place at the Division One summit

Allianz Football League Division One: Armagh v Monaghan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Saturday, 19 February Throw-in: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer; weekend score updates and match reports on BBC Sport NI website

Seven months ago, Armagh and Monaghan stepped on to a sun-baked Pairc Esler pitch and proceeded to play out one of the most thrilling Ulster Championship games in recent memory.

Under the sweltering Newry sky, the Orchard men were on the cusp of a first provincial decider since 2008, only for Monaghan to hit three injury-time points and secure an emotionally charged 4-17 to 2-21 win following the death of their under-20 captain Brendan Og O'Dufaigh the night before.

It was a remarkable game of football that had observers comparing it to Down's memorable win over All-Ireland champions Derry in the Celtic Park sunshine in 1994.

When Armagh and Monaghan next faced each other, the elements could not have been in starker contrast. On a cold Dr McKenna Cup night at the Athletic Grounds in January, as the inter-county scene awoke from its winter slumber, Monaghan again refused to give in.

Trailing by three with seven minutes left, they hit four without reply, and while Stefan Campbell levelled for Armagh, it was Seamus McEnaney's side that prevailed in a penalty shootout before beating Donegal in the final to win the pre-season competition for the first time since 2003.

If those two games have taught us anything, it is that meetings between Armagh and Monaghan should not be missed, and the same applies on Saturday as Kieran McGeeney's charges welcome the Farney men to the Athletic Grounds for a Division One encounter in front of the BBC Sport NI cameras.

Having come out on the wrong side of that Newry blockbuster, McGeeney - now into his eighth year in charge of his native county - said there was "much more" in his side and insisted that, despite the "naivety" shown during their championship exit, Armagh were heading in the right direction.

He was not wrong.

Less than two weeks on from losing that McKenna Cup shootout, Armagh rocked up to Croke Park and beat Dublin by five points in the Division One opener, with Rian O'Neill hitting 1-4 in a headline-grabbing display.

Next up was the visit of All-Ireland champions Tyrone to the Athletic Grounds, and while the injury-time melee that produced five red cards (one of which was shown to Armagh's Greg McCabe) ultimately dominated post-match discussion, those within the Armagh camp will have been buoyed after backing up their joyous trip to Croke Park with a six-point success over their neighbours.

'Armagh have tightened defence since Ulster semi-final'

Armagh's Jason Duffy has scored two goals in Division One already this season

It means that, after two rounds, Armagh are the surprise Division One pacesetters as the only team with a maximum four points, and former Armagh forward Oisin McConville believes McGeeney will be pleased that his side successfully executed two different gameplans to overcome the respective challenges posed by Dublin and Tyrone.

"They went to Croke Park and beat Dublin playing open and attractive football," said the 2002 All-Ireland winner, who will be on BBC Sport NI co-commentary duty at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday.

"It maybe wasn't as open against Tyrone, but they were still able to obliterate them for 40 minutes before Tyrone came back into it.

"They're two significant wins and it'll give them huge confidence that they had to play two different styles of football to get the wins."

McConville adds that Armagh have "definitely shored up the defence" after shipping four goals against Monaghan in last year's championship encounter and that their newfound solidity coupled with the ability to make rapid transitions from defence to attack makes them a tough proposition for any opponent.

"I think when Armagh have defended in numbers previously, they've suffered at the other end but they've found that right balance recently," he said.

"With a bit more legs in the half-back, midfield and half-forward line, it's allowed for that quicker transition up the field.

"Against Dublin, they were able to kick the ball with the space they had, it was more condensed against Tyrone, but I thought the transition was still good and they managed to break down the Tyrone defence, so when you marry those two things you're in a pretty good place."

While Armagh have already banked two confidence-boosting wins, Monaghan are fifth and still hunting a first win having drawn with Tyrone before losing to Mayo at Clones.

McConville says it is a "massive" game for last year's Ulster finalists with teams like Dublin and Tyrone expected to bounce back from underwhelming starts, and admits that curbing goalkeeper Rory Beggan's influence from kickouts will be key to Armagh's chances.

The Scotstown stopper has been at the forefront of football's goalkeeping evolution, finishing as Monaghan's top scorer in the draw with Tyrone after landing three scores, one of which was his first from play in an inter-county game.

"The obvious one is Beggan, so it'll be interesting to see how Armagh play that, whether they're going to give up the kickouts or press them," explained McConville.

"When you look at Monaghan, you have to take into account that Beggan is the best around and you have to prepare very well for him."

McConville says Beggan is an "obvious" Monaghan threat that Armagh will need to address

At the other end of the field, three-time All-Star Conor McManus is yet to start a game for Monaghan this year.

McConville does not expect that to change on Saturday and has praised the Monaghan backroom team's "refreshing" approach to managing a player who made his county debut in 2007.

"I'd be surprised if McManus starts but I won't be surprised if he gets more game time than he's had.

"I think they're managing him very well, it's actually refreshing to see an inter-county manager manage McManus like this, giving him that breathing space before he has to be up to speed.

"But they'll be looking to get more game time into his legs and he'll bring on another set of issues.

"You have to man-mark him and cut the space down around him. He loves coming on that loop and he's been a thorn in Armagh's side for a long time, so they'll absolutely have a plan for him."

Elsewhere in Division One, Mayo travel to Croke Park to face Dublin on Saturday evening with Young Football of the Year Oisin Mullin set to make his first start for the visitors since turning down a move to Australian Football League side Geelong.

On Sunday, Kerry welcome Donegal to Killarney while Tyrone - who look set to be without four players because of suspension - host Kildare in Omagh with both sides searching for a first win of season.

In Division Two, Derry hope to take a significant step towards promotion when they face Cork on Sunday, while Down aim to pick up their first points of the campaign at fellow strugglers Meath.

Antrim look to bounce back from their Division Three defeat by Limerick last time out as they host Wicklow at Corrigan Park on Saturday, Fermanagh host Laois with the Ernemen needing a win after picking up a point from the first two rounds in the same division, while Cavan travel to Sligo on Sunday in a clash between the top two sides in Division Four.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY (all times GMT)

Division One Armagh v Monaghan Athletic Grounds, 17:30 Dublin v Mayo Croke Park, 19:30

Division Three Antrim v Wicklow Corrigan Park, 14:00 Fermanagh v Laois Brewster Park, 18:00

Division Four Carlow v Waterford Dr Cullen Park, 19:00

SUNDAY

Division One Kerry v Donegal Killarney, 13:45 Tyrone v Kildare Omagh, 15:45

Division Two Meath v Down Navan, 14:00 Galway v Offaly Pearse Stadium, 14:00 Derry v Cork Owenbeg, 14:00

Division Three Limerick v Louth Gaelic Grounds, 14:00 Westmeath v Longford Mullingar, 14:00