Laverty says he had a "fascinating" conversation with former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness, who was linked with a role alongside the Kilcoo man in the Down senior set-up

Kilcoo joint-captain Conor Laverty has said he did not think last year "was the right time" to become the Down boss after being linked with the role.

Laverty was touted as a potential successor to Paddy Tally, who stepped away after Down's Ulster Championship defeat by Donegal last summer.

The Mourne County's search for a new boss culminated in James McCartan being appointed for a second time in November, while Laverty went on to win the All-Ireland Club Football title with Kilcoo on Saturday.

Fresh from that dramatic Croke Park win over Kilmacud Crokes, Laverty joined presenter Thomas Niblock and former Armagh star Oisin McConville on the latest episode of 'The GAA Social' to relive Kilcoo's remarkable season, and was asked about the reports linking him with the Down job back in the autumn.

"I didn't think it was the right time for me to manage the Down seniors on my own," said Laverty, who is the current Down under-20 manager.

The reports linking Laverty to the senior position also suggested that former Donegal boss Jim McGuinness and ex-Mourne County player Martin Clarke would be involved in the management team.

Laverty revealed that he had a "fascinating" conversation with McGuinness, who led Donegal to All-Ireland glory in 2012, but said taking the role ahead of the 2022 season "wasn't meant to be".

"I took an awful lot out from it," Laverty said of his conversation with McGuinness, who has not managed an inter-county team since leaving Donegal in 2014.

"It was a good conversation. Really good learning, a lot of football talked. It was a fascinating conversation, but it wasn't meant to be and that's it.

When pressed on why he decided not to follow through with the option of becoming Down boss, Laverty admitted his determination to secure a maiden All-Ireland triumph with Kilcoo had also been a decisive factor.

"Kilcoo, and that's me being honest with you," he said.

"Nothing comes in the road of Kilcoo. Whenever you break it all down, there could be no distractions and no eyes off the prize."

The Magpies joint-captain added: "This was our year. This was Kilcoo's year. The writing was on the wall, it was happening this year and that's what I meant, everything happens for a reason.

"Whenever I made the decision. I didn't even speak to too many about it. I spoke to Mickey [Moran, Kilcoo boss] about it. He was so supportive, he was brilliant, but I had my mind made up.

"I was really honest with the Down county board from the very start. I told them it wasn't for me on my own."

Having finally secured the Andy Merrigan Cup with Kilcoo at the age of 36, Laverty insists he is keen to continue playing with the club although he admits hanging up his boots "was in the balance for a while".

"I'm not ready to go," he said.