'We're disappointed with ourselves' - Tyrone star McGeary rues Armagh brawl

Tyrone will be without four key players for Sunday's match with Kildare after appeals against red cards from the Division One brawl with Armagh were dismissed.

Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary were all sent off by referee David Gough.

Armagh's Greg McCabe was also dismissed in the incident which involved headlocks, wrestling and grappling.

Tyrone have picked up one point from their opening two games.

The All-Ireland champions are in need of a win against Kildare after drawing with Monaghan in their Division One opener before losing to Armagh in a feisty encounter at the Athletic Grounds on 6 February.

After an ugly row in injury-time, five players received straight red cards including All-Ireland winning captain Hampsey and Player of the Year McGeary.

Harte and McKernan were also shown straight reds after the incident along with Armagh's McCabe as the home side's first-half dominance set up a 2-14 to 0-14 win.

After the game, footage from the crowd emerged appearing to show Harte putting Armagh's Jarlath Og Burns in a headlock during the row.

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan had said his side would look at appealing the dismissals however Croke Park upheld the decisions on Monday night.