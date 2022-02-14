Maggie Farrelly to become first woman to referee Allianz Football League game
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Maggie Farrelly will this weekend become the first female referee to take charge of a men's Football League game.
The Cavan native has been appointed to officiate the Division Four game between Leitrim and London at Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday.
Farrelly became the first woman to referee a senior men's championship final in the Cavan SFC replay between Ramor United and Gowna in November.
In 2014, she became the first female to officiate a men's game at Croke Park.
That was as a sideline official and she has gone on to break more new ground for female referees, becoming the first woman to take charge of a men's inter-county matches at both intermediate and senior level.