Antrim looked in a good position at half-time at Corrigan Park but Dublin had the better of the second period as they ran out 2-19 to 2-15 winners

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson struggled to see the positives after his team remained without a point in Division One B after defeat by Dublin.

The Saffrons looked in a strong position as they went in level at 1-8 to 1-8 at half-time with a wind advantage to follow.

"Maybe that's what it was. We thought the wind was going to do it for us," he said after the 2-19 to 2-15 defeat.

"We didn't play with the same endeavour that we did in the first half."

Speaking after the Corrigan Park contest, the Tipperary man added: "We're not here for performances or positives, we're here for points.

"In this game you're judged on points. We're after having two really good performances but we've got nothing for it."

Gleeson said he was delighted by the big turnout of spectators for the game in west Belfast but was disappointed that the supporters were not able to witness a home win.

"We're back here in two weeks' and hopefully we'll get the crowd in. We need the support and the players need to deliver the results when the people follow us."

Neil McManus hit both Antrim goals at Corrigan Park

Neil McManus, whose 13th-minute goal came in a period when the Saffrons hit 1-5 without reply and also netted a second-half penalty, rued "missed opportunities" despite the "sure signs that a youthful Antrim team are moving in the right direction".

"We knew we were really in the game at half-time. We were right there in the thick of it," said the Cushendall man, who played down the effect of the wind on the contest.

"The wind was swirling. It wasn't really favouring anybody. It was quite deceiving but we missed too many opportunities in the second half and that's the long and the short of it."

McManus insisted the Saffrons squad would remain upbeat about their league prospects as they prepare to host in-form Waterford in two weeks before away contests against Laois and Tipperary.

"That's the company you want to be mixing in. That's the level we want to be competing at.

"There's a very, very ambitious group of players in that changing room and we're thoroughly looking forward to those last three fixtures."