Ladies Football League: Donegal and Dublin win Division One openers
Donegal and reigning champions Dublin started their Ladies Football League campaigns with wins in Division One.
Dublin started their title defence with a 4-7 to 1-4 win over Waterford in Division 1B while Donegal edged out Galway in Ballybofey in Division 1B.
Armagh hammered Tyrone 5-9 to 1-10 and Monaghan beat Cavan by 0-10 to 0-9 in an all-Ulster Division 2B.
Down battled past Roscommon in Division 3A while in 4A Antrim powered past Derry while Fermanagh lost to Leitrim.
Caoimhe O'Connor scored 1-1 for two-time winners Dublin, who were 2-3 to 0-1 in front at half-time and with Jennifer Dunne, Siobhan Killeen and Hannah Leahy also among the goals, Waterford couldn't find a way back. Emma Murray scored the consolation goal late on.
All-Ireland Champions Meath got their campaign up and running with an impressive 2-7 to 1-8 victory over Cork in Navan, while in Division 1A Donegal battled past Galway thanks to Geraldine McLaughlin's seven points for Maxi Curran's side and Mayo hammered Westmeath 7-22 to 1-12.
In Division Two, the Armagh's rivalry with Tyrone spilled into the women's game as the Orchard County ran out comfortable winners and Monaghan needed a last gasp free from Jodie McQuillan to rescue a 0-10 to 0-9 victory over Cavan.
Down got off to the perfect start in Division Three with a high-scoring 4-10 to 4-9 win over Roscommon while Antrim beat Derry by 2-16 to 1-8 in Division 4A and Fermanagh conceded four goals in a 4-18 to 1-6 hammering by Leitrim.
Results
Division 1A
Mayo 7-22 Westmeath 1-12
Donegal 0-10 Galway 0-7
Division 1B
Meath 2-7 Cork 1-8
Dublin 4-7 Waterford 1-4
Division 2A
Kerry 0-11 Tipperary 1-4
Laois 2-12 Clare 2-7
Division 2B
Monaghan 0-10 Cavan 0-9
Armagh 5-9 Tyrone 1-10
Division 3A
Down 4-10 Roscommon 4-9
Sligo 1-10 Louth 1-10
Division 3B
Kildare 3-11 Wexford 0-8
Longford 1-18 Wicklow 1-12
Division 4A
Leitrim 4-18 Fermanagh 1-6
Antrim 2-16 Derry 1-8
Division 4B
Offaly 3-15 Carlow 0-7
Limerick 2-9 London 0-9