Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo joint-captains Conor Laverty and Aidan Branagan celebrate as manager Mickey Moran finally managed an All-Ireland Club winning team

Jerome Johnston's last-gasp goal earned Kilcoo a dramatic 2-8 to 0-13 extra-time victory over shellshocked Kilmacud in the All-Ireland Club Football Final.

After having a seven-point lead reeled in during normal time, Kilmacud led by two again as injury-time arrived.

But Kilcoo forced a turnover and after Ryan Johnston's pointblank shot was blocked, brother Jerome fired to the roof of the net.

The incredible finish saw Kilcoo clinch a first All-Ireland Club title.

Kilcoo's defeat by Corofin in the last decider two years ago was the third time in six seasons that manager Mickey Moran had been on the receiving on All-Ireland Club Final day after his Slaughtneil teams losses in the 2015 and 2017 deciders.

But the glory was Kilcoo's and Moran's on Saturday as the Magpies clinched a first All-Ireland title.

More to follow.

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; M Mullin, Rory O'Carroll, R McGowan; A McGowan, C O'Shea, D O'Brien; B Shovlin, C Dias; C O'Connor, D Mullen, S Horan; C Pearson, T Fox, S Cunningham. Subs: G Sheridan, A Jones, A Quinn, C Kinsella, C Casey, J Murphy, H Kenny, T Clancy, D Jones, G English, M O'Leary, B Sheehy, M Vaughan, L Flatman, C Kane.

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, Aaron Branagan; M Rooney, D Branagan, E Branagan; D Ward, A Morgan; C Doherty, J Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, R Johnston, P Devlin. Subs: M McCourt, Aidan Branagan, T Fettes, M Hynes, A Morgan, N McEvoy, J Clark, F McGreevy, P Greenan, G McEvoy, McCusker, C Rogers, C Rooney, D Kane, J Devlin.