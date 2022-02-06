Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Greg McCabe's early goal helped Armagh lead 2-8 to 0-4 at the break in front of a 14,328-strong crowd at the Athletic Grounds

Armagh won an explosive league derby against All-Ireland champions Tyrone who finished with 11 players at a packed Athletic Grounds.

After an ugly row in injury-time, five players received straight red cards including All-Ireland winning captain Padraig Hampsey and Player of the Year Kieran McGeary.

Peter Harte and Michael McKernan were also shown straight reds after the incident along with Armagh's Greg McCabe.

First-half goals by McCabe and Jason Duffy helped Armagh lead 2-8 to 0-4 and they staved off a Tyrone comeback to breathe new fire into a rivalry that had gone cold.

In front of a crowd of 14,328 this Division One clash was a throwback to the gripping contests between the Ulster heavyweights two decades ago.

And Armagh bossed it, though Cathal McShane kicked 0-7 from frees in the second half as Tyrone rallied from 10 points down early in the second half to close to within four before the melee erupted down near the Armagh goals.

Michael McKernan, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Padraig Hampsey were all sent off for their part in the melee

Red mist overshadows Armagh's continued resurgence

The story of the game should have been Armagh's continued resurgence and the fact a 'coming' Orchard team is most definitely back having now beaten the former six-in-row All-Ireland champions Dublin and now the reigning champions in successive weekends.

But inevitably the red mist madness, which started out of nothing but continued for several minutes, will dominate the headlines and post-match conversations.

Referee David Gough took his time and consulted with his umpires and both sideline officials before flashing four straight reds to the Tyrone quartet and Armagh's McCabe.

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan, a solicitor who has dealt with many disciplinary hearings for various clubs and counties over the years, called for calm heads after the frantic finish and said Tyrone would review the video footage before making any decisions about seeking personal hearings.

Tyrone, with just one point out of four, potentially could be without four key players heading into a must-win home game against Kildare in two weeks time.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney said Greg McCabe also 'felt hard done by' after his straight red which may rule him out of their next game against Monaghan.

More to follow.