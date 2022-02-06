Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Greg McCabe's early goal helped Armagh lead 2-8 to 0-4 at the break in front of a 14,328-strong crowd at the Athletic Grounds

Armagh won an explosive league derby against All-Ireland champions Tyrone who finished with 11 players at a packed Athletic Grounds.

After an ugly row in injury-time, five players received straight red cards including All-Ireland winning captain Padraig Hampsey and Player of the Year Kieran McGeary.

Peter Harte and Michael McKernan were also shown straight reds after the incident along with Armagh's Greg McCabe.

First-half goals by McCabe and Jason Duffy helped Armagh lead 2-8 to 0-4 and they staved off a Tyrone comeback to breathe new fire into a rivalry that had gone cold.

In front of a crowd of 14,328 this Division One clash was a throwback to the gripping contests between the Ulster heavyweights two decades ago.

And Armagh bossed it, though Cathal McShane kicked 0-7 from frees in the second half as Tyrone rallied from 11 points down early in the second half to close to within four before the melee erupted down near the Armagh goals.

More to follow.