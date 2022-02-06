Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal's talisman Michael Murphy had to be replaced late in the first half because of injury

Donegal beat Kildare 2-11 to 1-9 in Division One despite losing Michael Murphy to injury as Mayo overcame Monaghan 2-10 to 1-11 at Clones.

Goals late in the first half from Kilcar duo Paddy McBrearty and Ryan McHugh put Donegal six up at the break and the home side held on to win.

Jason Doherty's second-half goal was the crucial score at Clones.

Ryan O'Donoghue hit an early Mayo goal but Jack McCarron netted for Monaghan as they led by one at half-time.

Donegal and Mayo move to three points in Division One after two games with Monaghan and Kildare remaining on one after their opening draws last weekend.

Donegal flattered by five-point margin

The home side's five-point margin at MacCumhaill Park probably flattered them somewhat but Declan Bonner will be content that his side held on to a winning position after allowing Mayo to escape with a draw at Markievicz Park a week ago.

Kildare always looked dangerous - particularly forward Jimmy Hyland - but the visitors paid for missing a serious of chances - especially in the second-half when they had the wind advantage.

Two points from impressive Carndonagh man Conor O'Donnell helped Donegal move into a 0-5 to 0-3 lead after 14 minutes as they had the benefit of the elements before Murphy's departure because of an apparent hamstring injury was then followed by Hyland flicking a Ben McCormack long ball to the net to put Kildare one ahead.

But Donegal were quickly three in front as McBrearty lashed to the net after an Eoghan Ban Gallagher run, with some feeling that the Killybegs man had breached the four-steps rule.

But the goal stood and McHugh - after earlier errant shooting - then lashed to the net in first-half injury-time to suddenly put Donegal six up.

The home side added only four further points but they proved enough as Kildare couldn't get closer than three in arrears despite notching the first three scores of the second half.

Michael Langan hit two of Donegal's late score to bring his haul to four points as O'Donnell finished with 0-3.

Monaghan led at half-time at Clones but Mayo fought back to clinch a two-point victory

Mayo win tight Clones encounter

At Clones, the sides swapped goals in the opening eight minutes as O'Donoghue jinked his way through the home defence to net past Rory Beggan before McCarron's palmed three pointer got Monaghan on terms.

The sides were all square on five occasions in the first half before a McCarron point put the home side 1-8 to 1-7 up at interval.

An Andrew Woods point put Monaghan two up midway through the second half but then came the key score as Doherty's goal gave Mayo a 2-8 to 1-10 advantage.

While Conor McManus was on target for Monaghan following his introduction, another O'Donoghue score put Mayo two in front and with Rob Hennelly - last week's hero in Sligo - saving a late Ryan McAnespie fisted effort, the visitors held on for the victory.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One Armagh 2-14 Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 1-11 Mayo 2-10 Donegal 2-11 Kildare 1-9

Division Two Meath 1-11 Roscommon 1-15 Offaly 0-7 Derry 2-13

Division Three Laois 0-11 Westmeath 2-11 Longford 0-9 Louth 1-6 Wicklow 1-10 Fermanagh 2-7

Division Four London 1-12 Waterford 2-8 Sligo 0-28 Carlow 0-5 Cavan 0-17 Wexford 1-8 Tipperary 2-8 Leitrim 2-16

SATURDAY

Division One Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-11

Division Two Down 0-9 Galway 1-12 Cork 1-13 Clare 1-13