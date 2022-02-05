Highlights: Galway ease past lacklustre Down in Newry

Down fell to a second straight Football League Division Two defeat as Galway ran out deserved 1-12 to 0-9 winners at Pairc Esler.

Paul Conroy hit 1-2 from play to help Galway surge into an eight-point half-time lead.

The Mournemen then notched four without reply to spark hopes of a comeback, but the Tribesmen regrouped to win by six.

Earlier on Saturday, Antrim were beaten 0-11 to 2-9 by Limerick in the Division Three encounter at Corrigan Park.

After last week's defeat by Derry in Owenbeg, Down boss James McCartan opted to replace goalkeeper Rory Burns with Gary McMahon, but the Warrenpoint man was powerless in his attempts to stop a slick Galway outfit during the early stages.

With just six minutes on the clock, Caolan Mooney conceded possession and allowed the away side to counter, which culminated in Conroy firing low into McMahon's net after a sublime piece of skill and pass from Shane Walsh.

And while O'Hagan got Down on the board with a free, the Tribesmen capitalised on having the strong Newry wind at their backs to stretch out their lead to six with Rob Finnerty, Conroy (2) and Owen Gallagher all landing scores from play.

Andrew Gilmore converted a much-needed free for the hosts, but driven by the increasingly influential Walsh, Galway continued to pull away with the Kilkerrin-Clonberne clubman teeing up Tomo Culhane with a brilliant kickpass.

Anthony Doherty was assigned to Walsh in a bid to keep him quiet, but despite having been ruled out earlier in the week because of a hamstring issue, Damien Comer came off the bench and knocked over a free before Walsh's successful effort from a placed ball put the Tribesmen in the clear at the break.

Down gave Galway too much respect in the first half - McCartan

Down boss James McCartan said he was "very disappointed" with his side's first-half display

Their lead at the halfway point would have been 11, however, had it not been for Brendan McArdle's last-ditch intervention to prevent a certain Finnerty goal on 28.

"We're very disappointed with the first-half performance," said McCartan.

"We gave Galway too much respect, we stood off them and with the gale force wind, we let them shoot from distance when we should have been squeezing out.

"We challenged the boys at half-time and we're very happy with the response. We were probing and tried to chase the game, and they hit us with a few sucker-punches on the break so that pushed it out to six, but the game was lost in the first half."

With the second-half wind advantage, Down halved the arrears with three scores from Barry O'Hagan - who kicked five overall in another eye-catching display - and a Cormac McCartan point.

However, Owen Gallagher's score - Galway's first in the second half 20 minutes after the restart - allowed Padraic Joyce's side to regain momentum.

Shane Walsh added three more frees late on to lift the Connacht side to a six-point win and boost their hopes of an immediate return to Division One following last year's relegation.

Down, meanwhile, will be eager to welcome the Kilcoo contingent back into in their panel after the Magpies' All-Ireland Club Final against Kilmacud Crokes on 12 February in time for the county's trip to Meath the following week.

Slow start proves costly for Antrim

Ryan Murray helped bring Antrim back into the game in the second half

Antrim were made to pay for a poor start as they conceded two early goals in a 0-11 to 2-9 Division Three defeat by Limerick at Corrigan Park.

Cian Sheehan and Peter Nash both raised green flags inside the opening 10 minutes for the visitors.

The early goals helped Limerick lead by six at half-time, and while Antrim fought back after the restart, Billy Lee's men held on for a four-point win.

It is a first Division Three defeat for Antrim after the win over Fermanagh.

Having seen off the Ernemen by nine points in Enniskillen last week, Saffrons boss Enda McGinley would have been keen to secure a first home win of the campaign in the push for a second successive promotion.

However, it was Limerick - who hit four goals in their opening win over Longford - who raced into an early seven-point lead in west Belfast thanks to the Sheehan and Nash goals and Adrian Enright's score.

Odhran Eastwood, who scored 2-3 when the counties met at Portglenone in Division Four in March 2020, got Antrim on the board with a free.

Tomas McCann, Jamie Gribbin, Ricky Johnston and Ruairi McCann also fired over the Limerick bar, but it was the Treaty who led by six at the break.

Antrim needed a fast start in the second half and Ryan Murray delivered, hitting four without reply to reduce the deficit to two before Josh Ryan slotted over a much-needed free for Limerick.

Ruairi McCann and Ryan Murray notched late points for the hosts, but it was not enough as Limerick kicked over late scores of their own to seal a second straight win and move top of Division Three.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One Kerry v Dublin Tralee, 19:00 GMT

Division Two Down 0-9 Galway 1-12 Cork v Clare Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 19:00

Division Three Antrim 0-11 Limerick 2-9

SUNDAY

Division One Armagh v Tyrone Athletic Grounds, 14:00 Monaghan v Mayo Clones, 14:00 Donegal v Kildare Ballybofey, 14:30

Division Two Meath v Roscommon Navan, 14:00 Offaly v Derry Tullamore, 14:00

Division Three Laois v Westmeath Portlaoise, 14:00 Longford v Louth Longford, 14:00 Wicklow v Fermanagh Aughrim, 14:00