Antrim competed well against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park last year and Gleeson says his side should have no inferiority complex going into Sunday's game

Darren Gleeson says Antrim hurlers "won't be expected to get anything" from Sunday's Division One opener in Kilkenny but insists his players will go to Nowlan Park battle "hardened".

Antrim retained their Division One status last season with a game to spare and then beat Laois in their last game.

Laois later avenged that by sending the Saffrons back to the Joe McDonagh Cup to remove some of the league gloss.

"There should be nothing new to them coming in," Gleeson told BBC Sport NI.

"Maybe a new experience for them will be going to a Nowlan Park which will have the Kilkenny hurling public there this time unlike last year who are looking forward to seeing their team for the first time in a long time down there.

"It will be interesting to see how the boys handle the stadiums being back full again."

The Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper and his Antrim players have been "back at it" since 8 December which included a break over Christmas and the New Year.

Squad newcomers

Newcomers to the panel are Rossa's Deaglan Murphy, Cushendall's Scott Walsh and St John's player Aaron Bradley with Sarsfields' Daniel McKernan returning to the squad for the first time in Gleeson's reign while Glenariffe player David Kearney is also back in the panel.

The quintet were among 30 players used in the pre-season Walsh Cup where the Saffrons were beaten by Dublin, Offaly and Galway despite producing "patches of good hurling" in all three games.

"There are five or six from last that are no longer with us. That's the nature of it. There is always turnover in squads," added the Antrim manager.

"The players that we have in the squad are the players we're happy to have in the squad.

"There was a previous focus in Antrim on players dropping out or dropping in at the 'right level' and all that. This group isn't like that."

Conor McCann won't be available for Sunday's game as he continues to recuperate from a groin injury which has bothered him for a number of months while Loughgiel's Damon McMullan is scheduled to undergo surgery in the near future.

After having three home Division One games last year, which included the crucial opening win over Clare, Gleeson's side will only be in action twice at Corrigan Park over the next six weeks.

Dublin defeated Antrim in the league and championship in 2021 and the sides will meet again at Corrigan Park on Sunday week

'We have the tough end of it this year'

Following Sunday's Nowlan Park contest, the Saffrons will be at home to Walsh Cup winners Dublin and Waterford on 12 and 27 February followed by away contests in Laois and Tipperary on 6 and 20 March.

"We have the tough end of it this year," acknowledged the Antrim boss.

"They are three tough away trips. And we have maybe the second favourites for the All-Ireland in Waterford coming to Corrigan Park and Dublin who had a magnificent pre-season so there's nothing easy in those games."

But this week, all the squad's attentions have been on Nowlan Park where Antrim found themselves level with 15 minutes left against the Cats last year before Brian Cody's side pulled away to win 1-28 to 3-15.

"We let that game get away from us early on and were trying to claw back all the time. It took too much energy out of us to do that."

It wasn't the only occasion in 2021 when Antrim were guilty of slow starts and it really bit them in the championship relegation play-off in the summer where 14-man Laois claimed a 2-27 to 2-21 win at Parnell Park.

'We never came up the gears'

Gleeson believes it wasn't so much a case of Antrim performances levels dipping from the league but their opponents raising their games as summer went on.

"We never came up the gears whereas Dublin were able to find a new level and similarly against Laois, we hurled for about 15 minutes in that game, came back level and just didn't see it out against a 14-man Laois which was a real disappointment.

"The good thing about being in Division One again this year and that you are going to accustomed from the challenge of last year.

"For Antrim hurling, over a four to six-year period, we need to establish ourselves into Division One so that the whole squad has been exposed to that type of hurling."

But first things first, it's Kilkenny and Gleeson rubbishes any suggestion that it's almost a free hit for the Saffrons with the Cats expected to win comfortably.

"You focus on your first game and take every game on its merits. Antrim won't be expected to get anything in Kilkenny and similarly Dublin will be hot favourites coming to Corrigan Park but you wish away all those games [at your peril] just trying to get to a one-off shootout with Laois.

"A lot of people thought last year it would be a one-game shootout with Laois. It didn't end up that way. Similarly that could happen with Laois doing what we did last year or maybe us doing it again."

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Division One Group A Cork v Clare Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 17:00 GMT

Division One Group B Laois v Tipperary Portlaoise, 18:00

Division Two B Derry v Sligo Celtic Park, 14:00

Division Three A Armagh v Louth Athletic Grounds, 14:30

Division Three B Fermanagh v Cavan Ederney, 14:30

SUNDAY

Division One Group A Wexford v Limerick Wexford Park, 13:45 Galway v Offaly Salthill, 14:00

Division One Group B Kilkenny v Antrim Nowlan Park, 13:00 Dublin v Waterford Parnell Park, 15:45

Division Two A Kildare v Meath Newbridge, 12:00 Westmeath v Kerry Mullingar, 12:30 Down v Carlow Ballycran, 13:00

Division Two B Donegal v London Letterkenny, 12:00 Mayo v Wicklow Ballina, 14:00

Division Three A Warwickshire v Monaghan Birmingham, 13:00 Roscommon v Tyrone Dr Hyde Park, 14:00