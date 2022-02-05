Steelstown celebrate their Ulster triumph after defeating Moortown in the final

All-Ireland Intermediate Football final: Steelstown v Trim Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 6 February Throw-in: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Preview and match report on the BBC Sport website

Steelstown boss Hugh McGrath says the Derry city side are "ready for the challenge" of facing Trim in Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate Club final.

The club won a first county title this season and went on to clinch the Ulster crown before seeing off Kerry's Na Gaeil in the All-Ireland semi-final.

"It's our greatest test so far because you have to throw in the Croke Park factor as well," said McHugh.

"But we're ready - the guys are focused and delighted to be there."

The Brian Ogs were founded just 35 years ago in a city dominated by its soccer team but they have brought GAA to the fore with their remarkable journey to Sunday's final.

The club was named after former player Brian Og McKeever, who died from leukaemia aged 17, and playing in his memory is among the inspirations for the current side.

Hungry for more

Until this season Steelstown had not won an adult title but after clinching the Derry success they were determined to add more silverware.

"We enjoyed the Derry victory but when the celebrations were over you were thinking 'What can we do next? What are we good enough to do?'," added McGrath.

Oran Fox hopes Steelstown's progress will take them up to senior level football

"We've sportsmen who are competitive - Ulster was a superb test for that and thankfully it has taken us to the final.

"Trim move the ball forward quick, they're very physical and very strong. They will be a huge test but if we keep doing the same things we'll earn the reward of an All-Ireland title. It's huge for us.

"We're happy to be the guys getting the joy of wearing the jersey on the day, but we'll keep in mind those that are with us and those that are no longer with us.

"If we're lucky enough to win and get up the steps at Croke Park we'll thoroughly enjoy it. It's something we've hoped for, planned for and the guys that get to grace the field will hopefully do that job for us."

Big strides

It's been an extraordinary rise for young Brian Ogs defender Oran Fox, from starting the season as a reserve to now looking forward to a Croke Park final against the Meath outfit.

He said: "Eight to nine months ago I was reserve player so being here now is unbelievable - every GAA player dreams of playing in Croke Park and going with theses guys is crazy.

"When Covid hit I had a good set-up in the house and I had a challenge with a few of the other lads. We really put the foot to the pedal and put a great shift in for the year.

"The first league game came around and the manager gave me the chance and I haven't been out since. This club means everything to me with all my best friends here since I was five or six.

"To win it would mean everything and for some of the younger players in the club to see someone like myself break into the team and show what putting hard work in can do.

"This All-Ireland final is not the end for us. We want to push on to the seniors and to be one of the best senior teams - that's the end of the road."