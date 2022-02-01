Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ed Sheeran will perform concerts in Cork this spring

Cork's home clash with Clare in the 2022 Munster Hurling Championship has been moved out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, due to its proximity to Ed Sheeran concerts at the Leeside stadium.

Sheeran will be playing at the home of Cork GAA on April 28 and 29, therefore the clash with the Banner County on 1 May cannot be played at the venue.

Semple Stadium will now host that game.

The Munster Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry will be held in Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork.

That fixture will be played the following weekend, on 7 May.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Ed Sheeran concerts at the end of April

"The comprehensive fixture list for 2022 makes the best and most practical use available of facilities owned by Cork GAA during what will be an extremely busy period for Páirc Uí Chaoimh," read a Cork GAA statement.

"After the Cork game against Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on 17 April, the stadium switches to concert mode to facilitate the series of concerts by Ed Sheeran.

"Following consultations with, and the agreement of, Munster Council, Tipperary County Board and Clare County Board, the Hurling Championship clash against Clare will be held at FBD Semple Stadium [in Thurles] on the weekend of April 30th/May 1st. The relevant capacity will allow us to meet the demand for tickets from all Cork supporters.

"The Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday 7 May. The management of both the hurling and football teams have been consulted throughout the process of arranging the fixtures, and Cork GAA would like to thank them for their support."

After hosting the Rebels' senior teams throughout the National League, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will also be the venue for Cork's Munster SHC meeting with All-Ireland champions Limerick on 17 April.

That will be the final match at the stadium before the concerts.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium cost €96m to redevelop, which was more than €17.5m over initial costs, and is being used for concerts to increase revenues.