Paddy Lynch produced a man-of-the-match display for Cavan as he kicked five points at Carrick-on-Shannon

Cavan picked up an expected 0-12 to 0-8 win as they began life in Division Four against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Raymond Galligan and Paddy Lynch both hit five points for Cavan and the keeper's four placed-balls helped Cavan lead 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Man of the man Lynch pointed to keep Cavan in control at 0-11 to 0-7 ahead with 10 minutes remaining.

Leitrim talisman Keith Beirne's point cut the margin to three but a colossal Lynch score made the game safe.

After three successive relegations, a win was expected for Cavan at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada as they faced their neighbours in a competitive fixture for the first time since 1995.

Inclement weather played its part and the Breffni County found themselves two points behind following a couple of points from Beirne.

Lynch halved the deficit with 10 minutes on the clock before Galligan kicked the opening of his first-half scores for the 2020 Ulster Champions.

Lynch nudged Cavan in front for the first time before Galligan raised the white flag either side of a Darragh Rooney point for Leitrim.

The Cavan goalkeeper struck his fourth point as first-half stoppage time approached to extend the visitors' advantage to three points.

Beirne and Rooney managed to bring the game to within one just before the break.

In the second period, conditions deteriorated with the wind strengthening.

Lynch made it a two-point game but Leitrim got back on terms after scores from Beirne and Dean McGovern.

Lacken club man Galligan continued his exhibition of place kicking with his fifth point 11 minutes into the second half to restore Cavan's advantage.

Conor Smith, Cormac O'Reilly and Lynch all hit further points to put daylight between the teams at 0-7 to 0-11 and while Beirne responded, Lynch had the final say with a mammoth point to seal Cavan's victory.