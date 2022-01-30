Mayo hosted Donegal in the unusual surroundings of Markievicz Park in Sligo

Fourteen-man Mayo hit the last five points to snatch a 0-11 to 0-11 draw against Donegal in the Division One Football League opener in Sligo.

Donegal led 0-7 to 0-3 at half-time and were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead and with a penalty coming up when Mayo's Stephen Coen was sent off on 52 minutes.

But Rob Hennelly saved Paddy McBrearty's penalty and while Donegal then moved five up, Mayo fought back.

Hennelly's last-kick free completed Mayo's comeback in the Sligo rain.

As was the case in the last League meeting between the sides two years ago, Donegal boss Declan Bonner will come away from the game frustrated that his team were only able to earn a point.

With Michael Murphy a late inclusion in their line-up, Donegal, aided by a strong first-half breeze, led 0-5 to 0-1 by the 12th minute with the skipper notching two early frees.

Donegal's lead could have been even bigger at that stage as Hennelly had spread himself to block an Odhran McFadden Ferry goal chance and the Mayo keeper made another brilliant reaction save before the break to beat away a fisted Michael Langan effort.

With Langan also contributing two scores, Donegal's four-point advantage looked about the minimum they would have wanted given the conditions but despite Mayo's third-quarter improvement Bonner's side still looked in control as the second period reached its midway point.

With Aidan O'Shea introduced by James Horan at half-time, Mayo did pick up the pace as Paddy Durcan made one of his typical bursts upfield to notch a score and Jason Doherty, back after over two years out because of injury, also fired over two points in a minute.

However with Murphy and Langan pointing from distance at the other end, Donegal were still 0-9 to 0-6 up and then were presented with the chance to put the game to bed when Coen pulled down Murphy in the 52nd minute to concede the penalty.

Referee Noel Mooney red carded Coen but Hennelly spread himself to push McBrearty's penalty out for a 45 which Murphy did point and Langan's fourth point moments later seemed to have Donegal in firm control at 0-11 to 0-6 as the rain continued to lash down at Markievicz Park.

But Donegal failed to score in the remaining 19 minutes of action as two Ryan O'Donoghue frees plus further Durcan and Doherty points left the minimum between the sides with four minutes of normal time left.

Despite Jeaic McKelvey's black card at the start of injury-time, Donegal looked set to hold on as Mayo wasted a couple of possessions only for keeper Shaun Patton to be pinged for over holding 35 metres from his own ball as the attempt to run down the clocked backfired.

Just as he did against Dublin last summer when his free ensured extra-time in the All-Ireland semi-final, Hennelly held his nerve to stroke over the chance as referee Mooney immediately blew for full-time.