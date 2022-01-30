Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Monaghan's Conor Boyle had the chance to win it with the last kick of the game but his effort fell short

Monaghan failed to take advantage of a last-gasp free as they played out a gripping 0-9 to 0-9 draw with All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the Division One opener at Healy Park.

Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan, who top-scored with three points, decided to go short to Conor Boyle with his free instead of going for the winning point.

Moments earlier, Tyrone were penalised when Brian Kennedy clattered Beggan as he tried to keep Paul Donaghy's effort out during a frantic end to the game in appalling conditions in Omagh.

Tyrone were also reduced to 14 men after Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary was shown a second yellow card late on for a high tackle.

But with substitute Darragh Canavan adjudged to have picked the ball off the ground, the Healy Park crowd fell silent in anticipation of a winning free from Beggan deep in injury time.

However, Beggan played it short to full-back Boyle, whose effort dropped short and allowed Niall Morgan to tidy up as referee Joe McQuillan blew his full-time whistle.

Monaghan fail to take first-half chances

Having played out a draw in last year's Division One North meeting before Tyrone edged a dramatic Ulster Final by a point at Croke Park, the two counties produced another tight game in wet underfoot conditions.

Playing with a swirling Omagh wind at their backs in, Tyrone - who fielded 10 of their All-Ireland Final starters from the beginning following their dismal McKenna Cup campaign - briefly threatened to open up a commanding lead during the first half.

After the sides shared the first four scores, debutant Nathan Donnelly - starting in place of All-Star Brian Kennedy in midfield - kicked a fine point before Niall Sludden's effort from play and Cathal McShane's free put Tyrone three up.

However, McShane's free came after the tireless Kieran Duffy found space in Tyrone's full-back line, but with a goal chance beckoning, his shot was charged down by the scrambling Red Hand defenders.

Tempers flared at times as players battled the wind and rain - and each other - at Healy Park

Monaghan continued to probe and wing forward Shane Carey could have hit the game's opening major only to slice his effort high over the bar when presented with the chance to test Niall Morgan.

Monaghan reduced the deficit to a single point through Michael Bannigan's free before failing to convert another goal chance when Gary Mohan palmed the ball across Morgan's goal and wide from a tight angle.

An excellent score from Sludden - his second of the half - stretched Tyrone's lead to two with the Monaghan players left wondering how they had failed to find the back of the home side's net.

Beggan's growing influence

Beggan, who was a central character in last year's provincial showpiece, was increasingly influential for Seamus McEnaney's side.

Early in the second half, the Scotstown keeper kicked a free to bring Monaghan back to within one before Conor McCarthy made it seven points apiece with a well-judged effort.

And after Liam Rafferty failed to find the back of the net for Tyrone following a slick move involving Michael McKernan and another debutant in Conor Shields, Beggan was allowed to advance to the Red Hands' 20-metre line before slotting the ball between the posts for his first-ever score from play for Monaghan.

That put the Farney men ahead for the first time, and while Tyrone restored their slender advantage through Morgan and Darren McCurry, substitute Conor McManus found his range to draw the visitors level once more.

As conditions worsened and with the game having become littered with fouls, McGeary was shown his second yellow card but, despite injury-time incidents at both ends during a breathless finale, neither side managed to land the winning score.

Tyrone travel to Armagh - who are fresh from stunning Dublin at Croke Park - next week while Monaghan host Mayo.

Cathal McShane started a game for Tyrone for the first time in nearly two years

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

SUNDAY

Division One Kildare 0-13 Kerry 1-10 Mayo 0-11 Donegal 0-11 Tyrone 0-9 Monaghan 0-9

Division Two Clare 1-13 Offaly 0-7 Galway 1-14 Meath 0-6 Roscommon 1-13 Cork 0-10

Division Three Louth 1-10 Laois 3-9 Westmeath 1-16 Wicklow 2-8

Division Four Leitrim 0-8 Cavan 0-12 Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 0-10 Wexford 0-10 Sligo 0-12

SATURDAY

Division One Dublin 1-13 Armagh 2-15

Division Two Derry 1-10 Down 0-6

Division Three Fermanagh 0-8 Antrim 1-14 Limerick 4-9 Longford 1-11