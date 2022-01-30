Derry forward Ben McCarron scored Steelstown's first goal

Steelstown hero Ben McCarron praised his team's attitude after they overcame Na Gaeil to reach the All-Ireland Intermediate Club football final.

The Derry and Ulster champions were reduced to 14 men when Diarmuid Baker was sent off.

However, the Brian Og's held their nerve to see off the Kerry outfit 2-6 to 0-7 in Mayo.

"The character of this team has been tested in many matches," said McCarron, who scored Steelstown's first goal.

"We have a 'never say die' attitude. We really believe in ourselves. We've come through a lot of hard battles.

"We knew the semi-final was going to be our toughest match, but the boys stood up all over the pitch and dug us out of a few holes."

The Derry city club were formed in 1987 and while they had reached county intermediate finals in recent seasons, they have not only landed an Ulster title, but have put themselves within touching distance of claiming All-Ireland glory.

Steelstown will face Meath outfit Trim in the decider next Sunday after Cahir McMonagle's late penalty helped the Ulster champions seal a five-point win over favourites Na Gaeil.

"It means everything," added McCarron, who scored a hat-trick on his Derry debut in a Dr McKenna Cup win over Fermanagh in January 2019.

"The scenes after the match were amazing, really special. That's what we're doing it for - it's not just the players on the pitch, it's for the families, the older clubmen, the boys that have played for years and worn the Steelstown jersey.

"It's a really tight group. The players themselves, I've never been involved in a group this tight. Someone said we're like a group of brothers and that's the way it is. We've grown in e very match and that's helped us overall.

"These are boys that grew up together, went to school together. Now we're going to Croke Park to play on the biggest stage of all - it's incredible, really."

'Brian Og epitomises the spirit of the team and the club'

The club is named after Brian Og McKeever, who died from leukaemia aged 17, and McCarron says the current panel will relish the opportunity to bring his name to Croke Park.

"Brian Og epitomises the spirit of the team and the club. I was a bit younger but I did watch him play in a few matches and the character he showed.

"I spoke to his mother and father last week and there's no two people happier for the club than them. That means a lot to us as well. Brian Og would probably be the captain of this team if he was still here.

"The chance to bring his name and the name of our club to Croke Park is massive."