Derry earned a dominant 1-10 to 0-6 win over Down in a low-key Division Two Football League opener at Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher paraded a much more experienced Derry line-up which never really looked like being beaten after Niall Loughlin's 18th-minute goal.

Kevin Small's second-half goal helped Armagh beat Fermanagh 1-14 to 0-8 in the Division Three game at Enniskillen.

The Saffrons were more economical in possession and pulled away after leading 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time.

At a wet Owenbeg, Loughlin's put Derry 1-3 to 0-2 ahead and the margin was increased to 1-6 to 0-4 by half-time.

Caolan Mooney had a Down goal chance cleared off the line after the break but Derry were quickly back in control.

Ciaran McFaul, so superb for Glen in the Derry title triumph and Ulster Club Championship run last autumn, kicked two fine points for the Oak Leafers with corner-back Chrissy McKaigue dominating his match-up with Down dangerman Barry O'Hagan, but this was not a game that will live long in the memory.

Down's display emphasised the importance of getting as many of possible Kilcoo players into James McCartan's squad following the All-Ireland Club Final against Kilmacud Crokes on 13 February.

McCartan, starting his second stint at Down boss, named a side that had eight changes in personnel from their heavy Ulster Championship defeat by Donegal last June but while a couple of the newcomers showed up well, it was not a particularly encouraging night for the Mournemen at the wet Dungiven venue.

Derry manager Gallagher started with 12 of the team that had taken to the field against Donegal in last summer's last-gasp Ulster quarter-final defeat with the only changes the inclusion of Conor McCluskey and League debutants Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey.

Downey started nervously as he missed an early free and the pick of the early scores was a towering point from Paul Cassidy from a tight angle which helped the home side into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead.

Unlike their opponents, Down were keen to attempt long balls early on and one did help produce Darren O'Hagan's 14th-minute equalise as he gathered a break to fire over a levelling snapshot.

But Padraig McGrogan restored Derry's lead and then came the goal as Conor Glass' burst put the Down defence under pressure before quick hands from Conor Doherty and Shane McGuigan set up Loughlin to drop kick the ball to the roof of the Down net.

Murray's excellent point helped stretch Derry's advantage to five by half-time and while Mooney's goal attempt, which was brilliant cleared by Ethan Doherty, was followed by an Andrew Gilmore point, Down didn't score again until injury-time when the same forward was on target.

Derry successfully pushed up on Rory Burns' kickouts throughout the contest and one of them should have resulted in a second Oak Leaf goal as McGuigan rattled the crossbar before Paul Cassidy knocked over the rebound.

In the Division Three game at Brewster Park, Kieran Donnelly's debut game in charge ended in a deflating defeat for the home side.

Fermanagh had several good goal chances in the first half. Sean Quigley had the best of them when he extended his arm to a long ball in but his effort crashed off the crossbar.

Veteran midfielder Michael McCann controlled a lot of the tempo and scored a point in the opening half while his younger brother Tomas landed 0-3 from play.

Fermanagh's best spell in the game came after half time when they scored three points in a row with Ciaran Corrigan and Sean Quigley on target.

Antrim, newly promoted from Division Four, kicked on with Odhran Eastwood among the scorers. Fermanagh sub Gary McKenna closed the deficit to 0-9 to 0-8 but Small's goal was crucial for Antrim.

He got on the end of Michael Mccann's pass and after his initial shot was blocked by Erne 'keeper Sean McNally, he had the composure to pick up the loose ball, round the 'keeper and score the all-important goal.

Fermanagh's fullback line withstood the pressure well but as the team pushed up in search of an equalising goal, Antrim were able to pick off closing scores from Jamie Gribbin and Ruairi McCann and collect two opening league points on the road.