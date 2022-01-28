Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Conor McCrickard (right) helped St Finbarr's overcome Austin Stacks in the Munster Club Final two weeks ago

AIB All-Ireland Club Football semi-final: St Finbarr's v Kilcoo Venue: O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Date: Saturday 29 January Throw-in: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport NI website

The Down folk at Saturday's All-Ireland Club Football semi-final between Kilcoo and Cork club St Finbarr's won't all be rooting for a Magpies victory.

Conor McCrickard, who hails from Kilcoo's neighbouring club Liatroim Fontenoys, joined the Barr's this year and has become a key forward for them.

The Down county player and Ulster University engineering student is on an 18-month work placement in Cork.

"It all happened very quickly," McCrickard, 22, told BBC Sport NI.

"I've been living in Glanmire in Cork with a few other lads from Ulster University.

"Caolan O'Connor who's hurls with the Glenariffe Oisins is on placement with me and he was training with the Finbarr's hurlers to keep sharp and he suggested I should come along," added the Liatroim native who played in Down's Ulster Championship defeat by Donegal last summer.

Conor McCrickard played in Down's last Ulster Championship match against Donegal last June

"I'm a dual player back home but probably more known for football.

"The Finbarr's footballers invited me to train with them. They're a great bunch of lads and we just clicked."

Forward McCrickard's arrival has helped taken some of the scoring onus off Steven Sherlock and Cillian Myers-Murray and goalkeeper John Kerins says that's not his only attribute.

"He's not the biggest of men but he's a serious ball winner," says the Barr's keeper, whose late father of the same name kept goal for Cork in their successive All-Ireland Football triumphs in 1989 and 1990.

Kerins' Cork medal promise to McCrickard

Kerins helped Finbarr's win their first county title in 33 years in 2018 and when McCrickard joined the squad last autumn, the keeper "made a promise to him that we'd get him a Cork county medal".

"He's probably now in bonus territory with the Munster title," said Kerins of Barr's win over Kerry club Austin Stacks two weeks ago.

"Hopefully we can push on and get him to Croke Park."

Kerins believes McCrickard's knowledge of Kilcoo's usual game plan of pulling men behind the ball before attempting to break at pace after turnovers can be of use to a Cork side who, the keeper says, are used to playing against more open opposition.

McCrickard will be cheered on in Portlaoise by a group of some 30 family and friends from Liatroim and the Down man says the occasion will be "odd but special".

"I went to St Malachy's school in Castlewellan and played alongside Kilcoo men Anthony Morgan, Shealan Johnston and a few others.

Shealan Johnston is among the Kilcoo players that McCrickard played alongside at St Malachy's College in Castlewellan

Early return to Down squad unlikely

"Although we are neighbouring clubs in the Mournes I've never played a competitive game of football against Kilcoo at senior level as we're in different divisions.

"Of course I've played with the Kilcoo lads for Down and get on well with them."

McCrickard's form for St Finbarr's has inevitably led to suggestions that he would be a major asset to new Down boss James McCartan but it appears that the logistics are going to make that difficult.

McCartan, whose Down will face Derry in their Division Two League opener at Owenbeg shortly after the conclusion of Saturday's All-Ireland Club Semi-Final, told BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom that an approach will be made to McCrickard but that may be as far as it goes.

"I'm going to be in Cork until September and then have one more year of my degree to complete back at Ulster University. I'm not sure really, if it's possible to do a commute from one end of the county to the other."

As for the possibility of interest from the Cork county team, McCrickard bats that one away by saying: "We'll they haven't and right now I'm just enjoying my club football with at Finbarr's."

McCrickard is not the only Ulster connection with Saturday's Barr's squad with Errigal Ciaran club-man Packie O'Neill the reserve keeper and Omagh St Enda's man Ben Grugan also in the panel.