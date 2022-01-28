Barry O'Hagan says James McCartan and coach Aidan O'Rourke have left "no stone unturned" since their appointment in November

Allianz Football League: Derry v Down Venue: Owenbeg, Derry Date: Saturday, 29 January Throw-in: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer; weekend score updates and match reports on BBC Sport NI website

Down manager James McCartan admits he would have preferred "a few more weeks" to prepare for Saturday's Division Two opener away to Derry.

The Owenbeg game is the first of BBC Sport NI's seven streamed games in this year's football and hurling leagues.

But McCartan, appointed for a second spell in November, will be without players due to injury and club duties.

"We'd have preferred a few more weeks to get ready, we're probably stretched resources wise," he said.

"When you come in late and you're probably picking up the pieces from the club championship, and once people are put out of the club championship, injuries aren't really looked after and are forgotten about."

McCartan, who fielded several inter-county debutants in the recent Dr McKenna Cup, added: "Us coming in late gave us less time to get the guys up to speed.

"I'm not going to say we're down to the bare bones, but there's certainly a few players that I would have liked to have seen."

In addition to injured players, McCartan will be without his panel's Kilcoo contingent with the Magpies facing Munster champions St Finbarr's in the All-Ireland Club Football semi-final just hours before the Mournemen take to the Owenbeg pitch on Saturday.

But even if they had every player available, Down would face a stern examination of their early progress under McCartan with Rory Gallagher's Derry keen to continue their upward trajectory after securing promotion from Division Three in impressive fashion last year before suffering a narrow Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat by Donegal.

McCartan has fond memories of facing Derry having played a key role in driving Down to a dramatic 1-14 to 1-12 win over the Oak Leafers in the 1994 Ulster Championship quarter-final, scoring a famous point which former Derry star Joe Brolly labelled "one of the greatest points ever seen on a gaelic football field".

Rory Gallagher led Derry out of Division Three last year

And while McCartan says he would like to promise a feast of attacking football to stir memories of that memorable Celtic Park encounter, he concedes that "football has changed" since his playing days.

"We're not completely in charge of that," the two-time All-Ireland winner said when asked if Saturday's game will be an attack-minded affair.

"Obviously Derry have their own way of setting up and it usually involves getting players behind the ball.

"That's the way football has gone. I would love to tell you that it's going to be an expansive, Celtic Park 1994 game, but football has changed.

"But we have good forwards and if we play well, we'd like to think we're easy on the eye, but we have a way to go to get to that."

League campaign pivotal for Down - O'Hagan

This year's league campaign features places in the All-Ireland up for grabs for teams competing in Divisions Two and Three.

However, Division Two teams that end up in Division Three at the end of the campaign will drop into the inaugural staging of the second-tier Tailteann Cup, unless they can make it to their provincial final.

That is enough of an incentive for Down forward Barry O'Hagan, who says the league is "pivotal" for his county.

"For us building, it's about getting as many players out on the pitch to get minutes leading up to Ulster," said the Clonduff clubman, who scored 1-9 to help Down beat Laois in last year's Division Two relegation play-off.

"We see this year, with the new management, we want to stay in the league you're in and if the All-Ireland goes the way it is, you want to be staying in Division Two and playing for the Sam [Maguire Cup].

McCartan led Down to the 2010 All-Ireland Final during his first spell in charge, although his appointment in November followed speculation that Kilcoo's Conor Laverty was set to be appointed as Paddy Tally's successor as part of a management team also including former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness and ex-Mourne County player Martin Clarke.

That ultimately came to nothing and O'Hagan insists that with McCartan as boss and former Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke coaching, Down are "absolutely" in a place of stability.

"Since James and Aidan came in they've been class," said O'Hagan.

"They've left no stone unturned, the set-up is as professional as it has been, it's even taken a step up this year.

"The two men are, in my opinion, the right men for the job."