Armagh faced Monaghan, Tyrone and Donegal in the round robin Division One games in last year's Football League before winning a relegation play-off against Roscommon

Armagh great Oisin McConville says Saturday's Football League opener against Dublin at Croke Park will give an "excited" county a football occasion they cannot get against Ulster teams.

The Orchard men returned to Division One last year but only faced Ulster opposition in their round robin games.

"I don't think Armagh need to play any more Ulster teams," McConville told Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"They need to get out there and play the Dublins and the Kerrys."

McConville is convinced Armagh have made "sustained progress" under Kieran McGeeney over the last couple of years despite the team's failure to reach an Ulster Final during his time in charge, but he admits Saturday's game will tell a tale.

"The fact that we're playing the Kerrys and the Dublins and the Mayos and the Tyrones, we're dining at that top table, has reinvigorated a county that has been a little bit stop-start over the last couple of years.

"Our conditioning and preparation is up there now with the top teams but the one aspect I would be worried about is how deep our squad goes with the games coming thick and fast this season. It's how we manage that and keep players as fresh as possible."

Oisin McConville and Martin Clarke were speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time

Armagh must develop 'consistency' - Clarke

Former Down All-Star Martin Clarke, who was also speaking to Sportsound Extra Time, believes Armagh must aim to develop a consistency of performance which has been lacking during McGeeney's time in charge.

"You very rarely see Armagh winning those three or four games in a row," added the former Australian Football Rules star.

"They haven't played in an Ulster Final under Kieran McGeeney and generally you only need to win two games in a row to reach that final.

"So while they play a really attractive style of football and have some brilliant athletes and are really well coached, for me the one thing they seem to be missing is whether week after week after week, can you rely on Armagh to win games on a consistent basis?

"It's another big year for McGeeney and Armagh and while there is progress, I would love to see them targeting an Ulster Final berth this season and that that would be the number one progression for them in my book."

'Enthusiasm and intrigue'

McConville added that the large crowds that turned out for the pre-season competitions including the Dr McKenna Cup won by Monaghan is proof of renewed interest in gaelic games following the bleak period brought by the global pandemic.

"Kerry and Cork had 6,500 people at the McGrath Cup Final which is unheard of," added the Crossmaglen great.

"Also, the inevitability in terms of how far Dublin are ahead of everybody else has changed.

"They have become vulnerable and there's a plethora of teams now that can possibly win an All-Ireland. When there's competition like that, it adds to the enthusiasm and the intrigue.

"The bit of jeopardy also between Division Two and Division Three and the fact than anybody in Division Three [at the end of the League] is going to be playing Tailteann Cup will add to the spectacle."

Tiernan McCann is among five players who have opted out of Tyrone squad in recent weeks

Departures could 'hurt' Tyrone

In terms of All-Ireland champions Tyrone, McConville believes the departures of five players from the Red Hand squad could "hurt" the panel.

"Some of them are fringe players but some are probably significant enough when you consider that Mark Bradley started the Ulster Final last year and Tiernan McCann has been consistently good for them and crucial to them in a couple of games in particular, including the game against Donegal. Losing players like that is significant.

"But last year will give Tyrone huge belief to try and recapture an All-Ireland. That's essentially what they will be interested in.

"Monaghan is a tough opener for Tyrone - given the way their season has started and while there will be no panic, this Monaghan game might be coming a little bit too early for them."

Clarke agreed that the departures of McCann, Bradley, Ronan O'Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy could impact on Tyrone - at least in the short-term.

"If you have 34 or 35 top quality players at training week after week and guys pushing other guys for selection, when four or five of those guys aren't about and you have to replace them, it can have a subtle impact.

"But I do think Tyrone, once they get going, will be looking to build towards the back end of the league leading into the championship."