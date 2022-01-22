Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dessie Ward's fourth-minute goal helped Monaghan establish a six-point half-time lead

Monaghan survived a terrific second-half comeback from Donegal to win the Dr McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.

Seamus McEnaney's side led all the way from Dessie Ward's goal after four minutes in Healy Park, Omagh.

They bossed the first half, led by six at the break and extended that out to nine points early in the second half.

Michael Murphy came on at half time for Donegal and scored seven points setting up a tense finale but Monaghan held on.

Donegal started brightly with a trademark left-footed point from Paddy McBrearty, after he turned Monaghan skipper Ryan Wylie, after just 25 seconds.

But Monaghan quickly established themselves as the dominant force in this game and easily cut Donegal open, scoring an early goal in the fourth minute through Dessie Ward.

Jack McCarron did the grunt work, winning the ball out wide and spotting Ward as the support runner, off-loading at just the right time and Ward's low shot was well placed to beat Michael Lynch.

Ciaran Thompson added a long-range point for Donegal soon after but that was the last point from play they scored in the half.

After Beggan saved McGuinness' shot it was all Monaghan with Micheal Bannigan scoring twice from play to stretch their lead.

McEnaney's side could have had a second goal after slicing through the Donegal rearguard again. This time when the ball fell loose in the square to Shane Carey, however, he skied his shot over the bar with the goal gaping.

After McGuinness and Bannigan traded frees, Monaghan finished the half strongly with class points from Woods and Carey, Woods slicing one over with the outside of his left boot amidst roars of approval from the Monaghan crowd inside Healy Park. Monaghan led 1-7 to 0-4 at half time.

Murphy substitution sparks Donegal into life

Donegal boss Declan Bonner had seen enough and brought on talisman Michael Murphy for the second half and it sparked Donegal into life.

Monaghan had started the second half well with points from Bannigan and Walsh to stretch their lead out to 0-10 to 0-4.

However Murphy ended a 24-minute scoring drought for Donegal with a free and he nailed 0-7 in total after the break including six from frees.

Ryan McHugh scored a fine point running away from the posts and Michael Langan fisted over through a sea of bodies as Donegal started to penetrate and find huge gaps in the Monaghan defence.

Monaghan got edgy and went 19 minutes without a score and yet another Murphy free brought Donegal to within a point in stoppage time, but they ran out of time with Monaghan just about holding on to win the pre-season competition for the first time in 19 years.

Donegal: M Lynch; C Ward, B McCole, EB Gallagher; R McHugh (0-1), P Brennan, T McClenaghan; J McGee, C Thompson (0-1); O McFadden-Ferry, P Mogan, S O'Donnell; P McBrearty (0-3, 1f), C McGuinness (0-1, f), C O'Donnell.

Subs: M Murphy (0-7, 6f) for McGuinness (half-time), E O'Donnell for S O'Donnell (half-time), C McGonagle for Brennan (half-time), N O'Donnell for C O'Donnell (48), M Langan (0-1) for McGee (51), J McKelvey for McClenaghan (53), E Doherty for McFadden-Ferry (58), O Doherty for McHugh (66).

Monaghan: R Beggan; S Hanratty, K Duffy, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward (1-0), C McCarthy; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S Carey (0-2), M Bannigan (0-5, 3f), C Walsh (0-1); A Mulligan, J McCarron (0-2, 2f), A Woods (0-1).

Subs: N Kearns for Lavelle (half-time), D Garland for Carey (half-time), K O'Connell for McCarthy (44), F Kelly for Walsh (44), C Boyle for R Wylie (54), D Wylie for Hughes (54), G Mohan for Woods (58), J Mealiff for Mulligan (70).

Referee: Padraig Hughes (Armagh).