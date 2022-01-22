Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The 'green' proposal is a version of former GAA president Sean Kelly's plan for reform

The GAA's Central Council has endorsed the 'Green proposal' for reforming the football championship structure.

The green option proposes to retain the current league and provincial championships formats from last year.

Round-robin groups in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann cups would follow.

It means the adoption of 'Green proposal', which was backed by the Gaelic Players Association earlier this week, will now be decided by a vote at next month's GAA Congress.

The 'Red proposal' was a reworked version of Proposal B which was defeated at October's Special Congress.

It promised a round-robin provincial championship in February and March, followed by a league-based championship from April.

However, the Central Council has opted for the 'green' option, which is a version of the blueprint originally put forward by former GAA president Sean Kelly in 2012.

If passed at Congress, the 'green' proposal would be put into practice in time for the 2023 championship.

In a statement, the GAA said it had also decided to "submit a motion to introduce an U19 Minor Intercounty Hurling and Football Championship from 2023 onwards".