Planning permission for the 34,500-capacity stadium redevelopment was granted in July

Ciaran McLaughlin has said that the redevelopment of Casement Park is a "key delivery" during his term as the new Ulster GAA president.

A judicial review of the project will take place in March following a challenge by a local residents' group.

This followed ministerial approval for the project from the Northern Ireland Executive which was granted last July.

McLaughlin said talks with local residents were "heartening".

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon gave planning permission for a 34,000-capacity arena in July, however some of those living in the surrounding area are opposed to the scale of the estimated £110m project.

Concerns have been raised that the height of the stadium as well as matchday traffic, parking and noise could cause significant harm to the neighbourhood.

However McLaughlin, who says the prolonged planning process is "extremely frustrating", believes there is very strong local backing for the project despite intervention from some residents.

"Ulster GAA were invited to meet a group of local residents, who wanted to outline their determination to see the project redeveloped as soon as possible," he said.

"It was heartening to hear, first hand, the commitment and passion that there is for the redevelopment of Casement Park amongst local residents and I commend their determination to ensure that their voice will not be lost.

"The protracted planning process has been extremely frustrating for everyone and I would like to thank local residents, our members and the whole community for their continued understanding and patience as we seek to deliver Ulster's provincial ground and Antrim's home in the heart of West Belfast."