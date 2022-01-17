Kilcoo sweep aside Derrygonnelly to retain Ulster Club title

While basking in the glow of Kilcoo's second straight Ulster Club Football triumph, Aaron Branagan was asked to sum up the club's journey over the last few years.

The defender took a deep breath and proceeded to eulogise Kilcoo boss Mickey Moran, who masterminded Sunday's comprehensive win over Derrygonnelly Harps.

"I'm not just saying this, everything we do is for Mickey," said Branagan.

"I'm forever in debt to that man, for what he's done for my football, what he's done for Kilcoo.

"There's not one night at training where you wouldn't take something away from Mickey. You'd go home and write it down and say 'that's unbelievable, what he just said there'.

"Everything's like a parable. It's class, the way he explains things. He's had so much experience and I just think one of my motivations is keeping Mickey proud because he's the best man. I love doing it for Mickey."

It was November 2018 and there were whispers that Kilcoo wanted Moran.

The Maghera native had stepped away from Slaughtneil earlier that year having led them to four Derry championships, three Ulster titles and two All-Ireland finals during a four-year spell that revolutionised the Emmet's club.

Would the former Derry and Donegal boss choose to take the reins at Kilcoo? Branagan was sceptical.

"I remember somebody mentioning his name and I said 'that's never going to happen, lads'," recalled the 28-year-old, whose partner Mairead gave birth to their son Leo earlier this month.

"He was like the Holy Grail, and he's just taken us to a new level.

"Even how you are, better people become better players and he's really brought that through with everyone."

Branagan says he is forever taking new learnings away from training sessions overseen by veteran boss Moran

Moran - aided by assistant boss Conleith Gilligan - added a fifth Seamus McFerran Cup to his impressive trophy haul on Sunday, his side outclassing Derrygonnelly to retain their title following a 16-point win at the Athletic Grounds.

And when it came to the Fermanagh champions, Branagan knew what to expect this time around.

Back in 2019, Kilcoo were gunning for their first Ulster title. The Down champions had just seen off Derry side Magherafelt to leave themselves within touching distance of their third provincial decider.

Fermanagh kingpins Derrygonnelly - then hoping to reach their first final - stood in the way, and even though the Erne men had shocked Tyrone's Trillick in a penalty shootout in the quarter-final, Kilcoo were considered favourites to advance.

It turned out to be a two-point game and Branagan, who scored the decisive goal in 2019, admits his side had underrated Derrygonnelly ahead of that encounter.

"I think we learned a lot from that game," said Aaron, one of five Branagan brothers who took to the field in Armagh with himself, Niall, Eugene and Daryl all starting and Aidan coming on as a late sub.

"There's no point lying - we probably underestimated them a bit going in the last time, we were getting balls taken off us and we knew to get the ball moving quicker this time and play to our strengths.

"I think that's the only difference really. They're still a very good side, but I just think we happened to learn from our mistakes last time."

Johnston celebrates Kilcoo triumph with five-month old son and 'mascot' Lar

Kilcoo's Ulster triumph in 2019 was the first in the club's history, and they reached the summit in style with a 2-11 to 2-9 win over Donegal side Naomh Conaill before being denied a maiden All-Ireland crown by Galway juggernauts Corofin after extra-time in Croke Park.

Less than two months later, the pandemic prompted an entire shutdown of Gaelic games and Branagan admits the ensuing dearth of competitive action left him wondering if Kilcoo could scale similar heights when sport resumed.

"Last year, with it being stopped early, everyone was getting frustrated and we were going well, so you were thinking 'can we get back to that level?'," he added.

"But it was lovely to get over the line, we've been training hard for the last few years.

"We have a great bunch of lads that have been putting their lives on the line for the last few years. You could say we're getting our luck but I always say luck comes from hard work so that's why we were able to retain it."

Next up for Kilcoo is Cork champions St Finbarr's, who edged Kerry side Austin Stacks on Sunday to clinch their first Munster title since 1986.

"It'll be a class match," said Branagan.

"It's great to play the southern teams. It's a different type of football but really exciting football, we love playing them boys - I'm very excited for it."