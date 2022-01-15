Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jason Duffy's goal helped Armagh lead an early seven-point lead at Omagh

Armagh handed All-Ireland champions Tyrone a second Dr McKenna Cup defeat as Donegal, Derry and Monaghan also reached the semi-finals.

Jason Duffy's goal helped Armagh lead by seven at Omagh and while Tyrone cut the margin to a point, Rory Grugan's goal sealed a 2-15 to 1-15 Armagh win.

Paddy McBrearty's seven points helped Donegal also reach the last four as they beat Antrim 0-15 to 1-9.

Derry's 0-17 to 1-10 win over Fermanagh secured their semi-final spot.

With Derry having drawn against Monaghan last week, the Farney men still topped Section C by dint of their five-point win over the Erne County but the Oak Leafers also progress to the last four as the best runners-up in the three groups.

Tuesday's semi-finals will see Armagh facing Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds with Donegal taking on Derry in Ballybofey.

Paul Donaghy's four second-half points helped Tyrone move to within a point of Armagh before the Orchard men re-established control

Armagh showed a greater sense of purpose from the start at Healy Park and raced into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead after 13 minutes.

With Tyrone starting with just four of their All-Ireland Final line-up - just as they did against Cavan on Tuesday night - they will well off the pace early on.

Duffy scored Armagh's opening goal after great work at the far post by the impressive Aidan Nugent, who gathered a long ball in and unselfishly laid it off to the in-rushing goalscorer.

Lee Brennan's '45' and Mattie Donnelly's mark were all they had on the board after the opening quarter while Armagh were more threatening in attack with Rian O'Neill scoring two fine points from play.

But Liam Rafferty got Tyrone's first point from play after 24 minutes and Conn Kilpatrick's goal just before half-time - after Nathan Donnelly and had spilled the ball - cut the margin to 1-9 to 1-5.

Tyrone were much more competitive in the second half and brought on All Stars Kieran McGeary, Darren McCurry and Peter Harte while Paul Donaghy plundered four points in the third quarter to bring them back into contention.

However costly turnovers were still hurting them and although they came to within a point of Armagh with Conor Meyler's point reducing the deficit to 1-13 to 1-12, they weren't able to draw level.

Armagh brought on Grugan and his breakaway goal just before the second water break - after Meyler had lost possession - put them four ahead and they were able to keep the Red Hands at bay in the closing stages.

Michael Murphy's introduction for the final quarter helped Donegal close out their win over Antrim at Portglenone after Shaun Patton's mishap straight after the resumption had allowed the Saffrons to level.

However, McBrearty was undoubtedly the man of the man as his seven points included five scores from play.

With Antrim finally to exploit plenty of first-half possession, Donegal led 0-5 to 0-2 at the break but Patton carried a Conor Murray shot over his own goalline after the restart as the home side were suddenly on terms.

While scores from Charles McGuinness and and Conor O'Donnell quickly put Donegal two ahead, Antrim restored parity again by the second water break after successive points by Kevin Small and Dermot McAleese.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner felt that was the moment to give squad skipper Murphy his season's debut and while he did not get on the scoresheet after his introduction, the noticeably more organised visitors began to press up on Antrim's hitherto unchallenged kickouts.

Points from McBrearty, Jeaic McKelvey and Michael Langan had Donegal three up by the 61st minute and while injury-time scores from Eastwood and Conor Murray left the minimum between the sides again, scores from substitute Jamie Brennan and McBrearty closed out the contest.

At Roslea, eight points from Matthew Downey helped Derry overcome Fermanagh 0-17 to 1-10.

Three Downey frees put Derry into an early 0-3 to 0-0 advantage and with Emmett Bradley and Conor Doherty both hitting 0-2 in the opening half, Derry led 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval.

Derry still looked comfortably in control at 0-13 to 0-9 up but Sean Quigley's goal with 10 minutes remaining suddenly left the minimum between the sides.

However, Derry hit four of the remaining five scores to re-establish control.