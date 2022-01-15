Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sinead Mellon put Slaughtneil in control with two quick-fire second-half goals

Slaughtneil secured a historic sixth Ulster Senior Club Camogie success in a row by beating Loughgiel 3-7 to 0-9 at Lavey in Saturday's 2021 decider.

A 13th minute goal from Olivia Rafferty helped the Derry champions to a 1-4 to 0-5 half-time lead.

Two rapid-fire goals from Sinead Mellon early in the second half put Slaughtneil well in the driving seat and they ran out comfortable winners.

Sarsfields of Galway await Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The victors had won the delayed 2020 final against the same opponents in December after a replay and now become the first team to win six consecutive Ulster titles.

The sides drew 0-9 apiece in the first instalment of their 2020 decider in Ballymena in late November, before Tina Bradley scored one goal and six points to help Slaughtneil account for the Antrim side 1-12 to 0-8 in the subsequent replay in Maghera, their fifth final win in a row over the same opponents.

Slaughtneil went on to lose 2-15 to 0-11 to Wexford side Oulart The Ballagh at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in Ashbourne.

Slaughtneil joint captains Shannon Graham and Jolene Bradley receive the trophy from President of Ulster Camogie Deidre McGrath

Rafferty's goal got the champions off to the perfect start at Lavey on Saturday while Louise Dougan contributed two long-range frees and Cliodhna Ni Mhianain a fine point from play.

Roisin McCormick scored four points from frees and Racquet Murphy a point from play for Loughgiel in the first half, but Bradley's late free left her side two points to the good at the interval.

The game burst into life with those two goals from full forward Mellon in the 40th and 41st minutes.

Sinead's first goal came from a lively move down the right wing as Rafferty took off on a solo run and delivered a pass into Mellon's path and she finished low into the net.

Her second was a predatory strike as Loughgiel keeper Megan Coyle could only parry a shot into Mellon's path and she finished low off the ground to leave the Antrim champions with a major mountain to climb.

Therese Mellon extended the lead with a fine point from play, before McCormick added two more frees for Loughgiel who were chasing a first Ulster title since back-to-back wins in 2013 and 2014 and a fifth provincial crown in total.

Lucia McNaughton scored the Antrim side's second point from play, then in injury-time Ni Mhianain and centre back McNaughton traded points, before Bradley completed the scoring with a 45m free.