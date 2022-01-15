At just 21 Ryan McEvoy is already a key figure in Kilcoo's full-back line

Competition for places within the Kilcoo squad is the driving force behind the reigning Ulster champions' sustained success, says forward Jerome Johnston.

The Magpies enter Sunday's Ulster club final hoping to retain the trophy they lifted for the first time in 2019 when they finally converted their county dominance into a provincial title.

"If you're not on form there are people who can step in," said Johnston, who is set to reignite his inter-county career later this year.

"It's important that everyone brings something and the day that you don't is probably the day that someone will step in and take your position."

At 28 Johnston is a senior figure within the set-up and featured regularly for Down before stepping away from the panel last year while his wife was pregnant with their first child.

Younger brother Shealan, 20, is among a number of young players to make their mark for Kilcoo's senior side this year having previously impressed at minor level.

"Shealan has played out on the field, has been chipping in a couple of scores a game, he's got speed and that as well," said Johnston of his brother.

"Those lads have brought things to the team that we hadn't got before and they have matured a lot over the past couple of years.

"I know they're still very young but Ryan McEvoy at full-back, it's hard to see that he's only a 21-year-old with some of the performances that he's been putting in."

Jerome Johnston plays alongside younger brothers Ryan (left) and Shealan (right)

Kilcoo's final opponents Derrygonnelly Harps reached their first Ulster showpiece with a brilliant win over Clann Eireann in the last four and are now one game away from becoming the first Fermanagh side to lift the Seamus McFerran Cup.

In order to do so they must get past a Kilcoo outfit looking to become the first team from Down to lift back-to-back Ulster titles since Burren in 1987-88.

The Magpies edged a tight contest in the Ulster semi-final two years ago - the last meeting between the sides - but Johnston does not expect that match to have any bearing on Sunday's outcome.

"I think they have a few personnel changes and positional changes. I know in our team, we have had four personnel changes and a lot of positional changes from that day, so the relevance of that game probably drops a lot whenever you take in the context of all of that, you know, that's two years ago," he said.

"From our team, people have retired in that time, and their team have probably had the same. New guys have came in and brought their own experiences and their own enthusiasm which can change the whole dynamic of the team.

"I know in our case, we feel like the young lads have brought a lot to our team, and that's probably giving a great addition to our team and freshness."