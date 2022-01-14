Tina Bradley hit 1-6 as Slaughtneil won the delayed 2020 final between the sides in December

Loughgiel will look to turn the tables on five-in-a-row champions Slaughtneil when the sides renew their rivalry of recent years in Saturday's 2021 Ulster Club Camogie final at Lavey.

The Derry club prevailed after a replay in the delayed 2020 final in December.

"There's no team can be any hungrier, we'll give it our best shot," said Loughgiel manager PJ O'Mullan.

"We have the utmost respect for them but we'll be out to retain the title," said Slaughtneil forward Tina Bradley.

The sides drew 0-9 apiece in the first instalment of their 2020 decider in Ballymena in late November, before Bradley scored one goal and six points to help Slaughtneil account for the Antrim side 1-12 to 0-8 in the subsequent replay in Maghera, their fifth final win in a row over the same opponents.

Bradley and her team-mates went on to lose 2-15 to 0-11 to Wexford side Oulart The Ballagh at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in Ashbourne.

'We don't have long to wait to redeem ourselves'

The Ulster champions have continued their busy training schedule over the Christmas and New Year period in preparation for another provincial final.

"We had a very tough encounter with them [Loughgiel] just a few weeks ago and this final has come around really quickly. We're looking forward to it," said Bradley.

"There is only usually a couple of scores between the teams - they have given us some good games, tough encounters that have stood us in good stead when we went on to contest All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

"Our opponents were superior all over the pitch in our All-Ireland semi-final - they know what it takes to win but you learn from losing and we learnt a lot that day.

"Thankfully with the seasons running back-to-back the way they are we don't have to wait too long to redeem ourselves."

'No team wants it as much as we do'

Loughgiel boss O'Mullan says "it won't be for the want of trying" if his side fail to halt the Derry kingpins' march to a sixth straight Ulster crown.

"The teams are well used to each other and there is no team that wants it as much as we do," explained O'Mullan.

"I thought we had the better scoring chances in the drawn match at Ballymena but we have to go back to the drawing board and look forward to Saturday.

"I have great belief in the girls - I believe they are ready and I believe they can win. We have just been unlucky to come up against a Slaughtneil team in their prime in recent years.

"We just have to play better and we know we are capable of doing that. Skill wise there is nothing between the teams, just experience, and their four All-Irelands build confidence.

"Our girls don't owe Loughgiel camogie anything, they don't owe me anything, they just owe it to themselves to go out and put in a performance and get a result."