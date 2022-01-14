Ulster Senior Club Football Championship final: Derrygonnelly Harps v Kilcoo Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 16 January Throw-in: 15:45 GMT Coverage: Match report & highlights on the BBC Sport website

Derrygonnelly Harps forward Conall Jones has called on his side to make history in the Ulster Club SFC final against Kilcoo on Sunday.

No club from Fermanagh have ever lifted the Ulster title and Derrygonnelly are the first side from the county to reach the decider in 20 years.

Kilcoo are defending champions from 2019 and are favourites to retain the Seamus McFerran Cup in Armagh.

"No one expected us to get there so there is no real pressure," said Jones.

"Leading up to this week you are thinking about creating history, but it is important for us not to be thinking about that too much."

Derrygonnelly have already gone one better than 2017 and 2019, where they lost at the semi-final stage of the competition.

The 2019 defeat was at the hands of Kilcoo as the Down champions ran out 1-8 to 0-9 winners and went on to reach the All-Ireland final.

"If you are going up against Kilcoo you are going to be underdogs and you just have to park that," added Jones, whose brother Ryan captains the side.

"We have had a good run up to now so it is important not to change too much. It is important we bring our game to the final instead of letting the final dictate our game.

"We have been favourites in Fermanagh for a number of years now so it doesn't really matter if you are favourites or underdogs. On the day it is about how you get on for 60 minutes of football."

Learning from experience

Jones has been instrumental in Derrygonnelly's progression to a maiden Ulster decider having struck six points in the last-eight win over Dromore and a crucial 1-5 in the semi-final victory over Armagh outfit Clann Eireann.

Kilcoo breezed past Ramor United in the quarter-finals but were forced to extra-time in their last-four victory over Derry champions Glen, with the holders eventually prevailing 1-11 to 0-11.

Jones believes "experience is a huge factor" and losing in two semi-finals, including the 2019 defeat to "very impressive " Kilcoo, has helped to drive Harps on.

"In our first two years of Ulster club we weren't successful and maybe weren't ready - that experience has helped us get back over the line this year.

"It was a very tight game in 2019 and we went toe-to-toe with them. They maybe weren't expecting that from us, but the thing about Kilcoo is they always seem to come out on the right end of tight results.

"For us, it is about taking the positives from that game and putting that into the weekend."

Aaron Branagan's second-half goal helped Kilcoo sneak past Derrygonnelly 1-8 to 0-9 in the provincial semi-final two seasons ago

Jones, who has hinted he will return to the inter-county set-up when the club campaign ends, adds that helping his club reach the provincial decider is "where you dream of being".

"Playing football at a young age, training three times a week - this is where you want to be.

"We are going to have to try to stick to our own game plan. They are very hard to break down and they are very fit and very fast.

"At the end of the day we will do everything we can and bring everything we have."

Jones says Derrygonnelly have been motivated by tragedy after Peter Jones, a coaching officer of Harps and father of players Aaron and Leigh, passed away in a in July in a swimming accident.

"It has definitely driven us on this season, before each game we will say 'do it for Peter'. With his two boys, Aaron and Leigh, it was a credit to them that they were back out training and I think they would say themselves that is exactly what Peter would want.

"We have got to an Ulster final and it would be great to go one step further in his memory."