Cavan dominated the first half as they led 1-9 to 0-2 at the break

Cavan romped to a 1-17 to 0-5 win over All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup as Antrim edged out Down.

Tyrone began with only four of their All-Ireland Final starters - including player of the year Kieran McGeary - but included several other experienced men.

But Gearoid McKiernan's goal helped Cavan lead 1-9 to 0-3 ahead at half-time and there was to be no road back for the sluggish Red Hands.

Patrick McBride netted Antrim's goal in their 1-12 to 1-10 win at Newry.

More to follow.