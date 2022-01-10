Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath says thoughts of Ulster success had been the furthest possible thing from their minds before the Derry campaign

City outfit Steelstown are celebrating after adding the Ulster Intermediate Club football crown to their first ever Derry title.

Five Cahir McMonagle points helped the Brian Og's edge out Moortown 0-6 to 0-4 in a dour battle at Owenbeg on Sunday.

"Hearing it out loud, it still hasn't sunk in actually," Steelstown manager Hugh McGrath told BBC Sport NI.

"For a club that's very much in its infancy still to achieve that yesterday is immense."

The Derry city club were founded 34 years ago and while they had reached county intermediate finals in recent seasons, their 0-9 to 0-8 win over Greenlough was the first time they had landed the title.

McGrath acknowledged that thoughts of Ulster success had been the furthest possible thing from their minds during the Derry campaign.

"That was our aim at the start of the year to get over the line in the Derry championship. We've been the nearly men for a while."

Emotional Derry final win

But the Ulster opportunity was there after their emotional Derry final victory in Ballymaguigan and how the Steelstown players grasped their chance despite having to go all way from the preliminary round stage in the provincial campaign.

McGrath says that the opening win over highly-rated Donegal champions Cloughaneely gave his side a momentum which they maintained all the way through to Sunday's decider.

"To get over the first round against Cloughaneely gave the group a huge amount of belief. The good vibe and the confidence that came from that carried us through to yesterday," added McGrath of a campaign will also included wins over Cavan and Monaghan outfits Butlersbridge and Donaghmoyne.

Sunday's decider did not go entirely smoothly as they trailed 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time amid dreadful conditions for football.

However, the second-half introductions of substitutes Gareth Logue and Emmett Dean helped turn the contest in Steelstown's favour as inspirational captain Neil Forester lifted the trophy after the game.

"Initially going into the changing-room at half-time, I was a really frustrated figure," added McGrath.

"There were about to be a few harsh words but then you realise that you're only two points down and two points for a team like us that has scoring forwards is not an insurmountable amount.

"The amount of break ball that Gareth Logue won and popped off and Emmett Dean driving from the middle as well. It just shows that sport and team sport is not just about the guys that start. Everyone has a part to play."

McGrath describes captain Neil Forester as an "infectious character"

Steelstown await Munster title winners

Skipper Forester was joined in the side by seven or eight men he had coached at primary school.

"Neil's an infectious character and we've many of them around here. Guys like Neil and Declan Lindsay who have been through the mill with this club and losing finals and heartbreaking defeats and whatever else."

Steelstown now await to see who their Munster opposition will be in the All-Ireland semi-finals with Kerry club Na Gaeil meeting Clare outfit in that provincial final at Mallow next Sunday.

"We'll not think about it yet. It's difficult to prepare when you don't yet know yet who you are going to be playing," continued the Steelstown boss.

"We'll soak this up. We'll enjoy it. We'll make the most of it and we'll get back out on Thursday night to get ourselves right for the next challenge."