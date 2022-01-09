Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Deaglan Murphy's first-half goal put Antrim seven up before Dublin fought back to win comfortably

Antrim were unable to begin the year with a win as Dublin secured a comfortable 2-27 to 1-21 victory in the Walsh Cup opener at Parnell Park.

The Saffrons started strongly and led by eight after hitting an unanswered 1-7 in the first half with Deaglan Murphy finding the back of the net.

But Dublin fought back and Cian O'Sullivan's goal just before the break put Mattie Kenny's side two up.

Colin Currie, who hit 1-13, also found the net to help the Dubs pull clear.

It is another disappointing result against Dublin for Darren Gleeson's Antrim, who also lost their league and championship meetings with Kenny's side in 2021.

Antrim face a trip to Offaly on 16 January before finishing the group against Galway the following week ahead of launching their league campaign away to Kilkenny on 6 February.

Having been hammered 3-31 to 0-22 by Dublin in Navan in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship in June, Gleeson would have been keen to lead his players to a more positive result before coming up against the Dubs in Division 1B.

Cian O'Sullivan's goal put Dublin in the ascendancy at half-time

And they began strongly, too, stringing together an impressive scoring sequence with Ciaran Clarke, Niall McKenna and Conor Johnston combining to knock over six points before Murphy fired low into Sean Brennan's net for the game's opening goal.

Clarke's free straight after Murphy's strike opened up an eight-point lead for Antrim, but the hosts responded through Rian McBride and Currie (2) to get back to within five at the first water break.

The Saffrons managed to keep their noses in front until the very end of the half when O'Sullivan fired past Paul McMullan to swing momentum back in Dublin's favour at the midway point.

Currie struck soon after the restart, and while Antrim continued to chip away at the deficit, they were heavily 1-14 to 0-10 in the second half as Dublin once again proved too strong.