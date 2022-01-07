Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy McBrearty's five points helped Donegal overcome Down at Ballybofey

Donegal had to work hard to beat a youthful Down 1-13 to 2-8 in their Dr McKenna Cup opener as Derry and Monaghan drew 0-12 to 0-12 at Owenbeg.

After trailing by four points after 50 minutes, an Odhran Murdock goal put Down to 2-8 to 1-10 ahead with seven minutes of normal time left.

But three late points - including Paddy McBrearty's fifth - saw Donegal win.

Derry led 0-10 to 0-6 after 44 minutes but Monaghan fought back to lead before Ethan Doherty's point secured the draw.

At Ballybofey, Down boss James McCartan, starting his second stint in charge of the Mournemen, paraded a host of inter-county debutants and his young side showed admirable spirit against a much more experienced Donegal outfit.

After Barry O'Hagan kicked the opening score from a placed ball, his two further frees kept Down on terms at 0-3 apiece before four unanswered points - including two McBrearty efforts - put Donegal in seeming control.

Andrew Gilmore palmed in Down's first-half goal in Ballybofey

Donegal had a glorious chance to extend their lead even further but debutant Charlie McGuinness' goal chance was saved by Rory Burns.

At the other end, Down then took a goal opportunity as youngster Andrew Gilmore palmed past Michael Lynch after a superb run by Cormac O'Rawe.

A Pat Havern point had Down on terms as the first half went into injury-time before McBrearty's fourth point and a Peadar Mogan score left the home side two up at the break.

Donegal looked to have finally subdued Down when man of the match Tony McClenaghan fired in a fine goal on 50 minutes to put four between the sides.

The Moville player was joined on the pitch in the second half by fellow Inishowen man Caolan McColgan, with the Naomh Padraig Muff player among those handed inter-county debuts by Declan Bonner.

But Down proved resilient and after two successive points by the lively Ruairi McCormack, Murdock's 61st-minute goal gave the visitors a shock lead.

However, Donegal, who had looked to be playing well within themselves for most of the contest, raised themselves in the closing minutes as Ciaran Thompson levelled before further points from Mogan and McBrearty secured their victory.

Derry snatch draw after Monaghan comeback

At Owenbeg, it was the Niall Loughlin and Rory Beggan show early on as they went point for point as Derry three times moved ahead only for the Monaghan sweeper keeper to reply from placed balls.

The sides continued to trade points before scores from Oak Leaf debutant Lachlan Murray and Oisin McWilliams put Derry 0-7 to 0-5 up at the break.

McWilliams' second point started a nine-minute period which saw Derry hit three out of four scores to move into a 0-10 to 0-6 lead.

However from looking out of it on the scoreboard, Monaghan regrouped with five unanswered points - which included three Micheal Bannigan scores - as they moved ahead by the 65th minute.

Ethan Doherty got Derry on terms a minute later and he notched another Derry leveller in the finals seconds after Kieran Duffy appeared to have win with his point in the sixth minute of injury-time after only four additional minutes had been signalled.

Anton Tohill, son of Derry legend Anthony Tohill, was among those handed debuts by Rory Gallagher as he was introduced late on for Shea Downey, whose father Seamus was a team-mate of the Swatragh great on the Oak Leaf county's 1993 All-Ireland winning side.

Monaghan will be back in action at home to Fermanagh on Sunday with the pre-season competition continuing with Cavan's home game with All-Ireland champions Tyrone on Tuesday night.