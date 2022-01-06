Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Gearoid McKiernan scored 0-6 for Cavan but missed two gilt-edged opportunities to find the net

Armagh have defeated Cavan by 1-12 to 0-11 in the opening Dr McKenna Cup Section B match at Kingspan Breffni.

In a low scoring and low quality first half, Armagh led by 0-6 to 0-3 after five unanswered points.

However the second-half burst into life and both sides missed gilt-edged chances to hit the back of the net.

Armagh edged clear in injury-time and Ross McQuillan scored into an empty net with the last play of the match as Cavan pushed for an equaliser.

The opening game of the McKenna Cup came after Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy said the future of the annual curtain raiser "future "looks in serious doubt" due to the restructuring of the calendar.

On the pitch, the first point of 2022 went to Cavan forward Gearoid McKiernan, who slotted over a straightforward free in an error-riddled opening 10 minutes.

Paddy Lynch doubled Cavan's lead as Armagh hit three wides in the opening stages. Aidan Forker's point from play got Armagh on the board but McKiernan struck again on 15 minutes.

However, from there it was one-way traffic as Armagh raced into the lead through Ciaran Mackin, Jarlath og Burns, Stephen Sheridan, Jemar Hall and Rory Grugan.

Cavan substitute Thomas Galligan spurned an opportunity with the goal gaping on the stroke of half-time but he fisted into the side netting while under pressure.

Second-half improvements

After a lacklustre first-half, the second half saw a big improvement from both sides despite the deterioration in weather conditions at Kingspan Breffni.

Cavan midfielder James Smith immediately reduced the arrears with a fine solo score seconds after the restart, and a defensive mix-up from the visitors allowed McKiernan a chance to net but he somehow blazed wide close range.

Smith then hit the crossbar but two points from McKiernan and a score from Conor Madden eventually put the hosts in front. Hall levelled the game for Kieran McGeeney's side and McKiernan was denied a deserved goal by a brilliant save from Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes.

The sides continued to exchange points, and as the rain began to turn into snow Armagh substitute Conor Turbitt punched onto the bar from close range and his rebound was brilliantly saved by Raymond Galligan, before Greg McCabe ended the moment of chaos as he fired between the posts with the third attempt.

Ross McQuillan netted with the last play of the game to secure the win

The end-to-end nature continued as the sides went into the final 10 minutes tied on 10 points each, and McKiernan's sixth point nudged Cavan ahead as the game ticked into five minutes of additional time.

However Armagh responded with a late flurry. Rian O'Neill and Grugan struck with composed finishes to give the Orchard County a one-point advantage, and the win was secured in the final play of the game when McQuillan latched onto O'Neill's superb pass and tapped into an empty net, unguarded as Galligan pushed upfield in a late bid to level the game.

Cavan will have to reset to face holders Tyrone on 11 January before Armagh take on the All-Ireland winning Red Hands, who have triumphed in eight of the last nine McKenna Cup finals, on 15 January.

Elsewhere, Donegal face Down on Friday in Section's A opening match and Derry host Monaghan in Section C.

Cavan: R Galligan (0-1), E Finnegan, K Brady, L Fortune, O Kiernan, C Conroy, J McLoughlin, J Smith (0-1), M Argue, O Brady, G McKiernan (0-6), Ciaran Madden, Conor Madden (0-1), P Lynch (0-2), R O'Neill.

Replacements: L Brady, K Clarke, P Faulkner, B Kelly, Caoimhin O'Reilly, Jack McKenna, Cormac O'Reilly, Thomas Galligan, F O'Reilly, P Smith, G Smith.

Armagh: B Hughes; R Finn, A McKay, Ciaran Mackin (0-1); Connaire Mackin, G McCabe (0-1), J Og Burns (0-2); S Sheridan (0-1), N Grimley; J Hall (0-2), A Nugent (0-1), S Campbell; R Grugan (0-2), R O'Neill (0-1), A Forker (0-1).

Replacements: S Magill, C Higgins, J Morgan, P McGrane, D Loye, N Rowland, R McQuillan (1-0), M Shields, C Turbitt, J Kieran, C O'Hanlon.