Mickey Graham's side describes his team's last 15 months as a "rollercoaster" as a shock Ulster SFC title in November 2020 was then followed by relegation to Division Four

Mickey Graham says the arrival of Ryan McMenamin and Seanie Johnston to his Cavan management team can bring an "edge and new ideas" as the Breffni men start their 2022 campaign.

Cavan's footballing year begins with Thursday night's Dr McKenna Cup opener against Armagh at Kingspan Breffni.

Former Fermanagh boss McMenamin and ex-Cavan forward Johnston came on board after Dermot McCabe stepped away.

"The two lads will be of benefit to the players and management," says Graham.

"A change of voice is needed sometimes and with Martin Corey still there in the backroom team, we have Seanie coming in to work with our forwards and Ryan with our defenders.

"Seanie has been a quality forward and is obviously an up and coming coach. He's very keen and eager to learn and we're hoping that he can bring something to the set up along with Ryan, whose got huge experience.

"Ryan's an All-Ireland winner, and All-Star and has managed at inter-county level as well so he knows what it's all about.

Ryan McMenamin stepped down as Fermanagh boss last August after two years in charge

"You'd be hoping Ryan can just improve everything within the set up and bring his experience, not only to the players, but also to myself and the rest of the management team."

An astonishing seven-month period from November 2020 until June of last year saw a shock Ulster Football title triumph followed by relegation to Division Four which leaves Cavan facing the real prospect of being involved in the inaugural second-tier Tailteann Cup this year.

Graham is convinced the Covid-enforced delay to last year's campaign saw his side lose all the impetus they had gained during those remarkable weeks in the autumn of 2020.

"After winning that Ulster Championship and playing against Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final, we would probably have loved to have got back at it as quickly as possible.

"If the National League had started on time, I think it would have been ideal for us but obviously with the delay to the league because of Covid we probably lost that bit of momentum.

"You were coming back a little bit from scratch trying to start again.

"It has been a rollercoaster. Up and down. It looks as though it's going to continue that way by the looks of things given the ongoing Covid situation."

Ciaran Brady starred in Cavan's shock 2020 Ulster SFC triumph but was injured during last year's league as the Breffnimen eventually suffered a shock relegation to Division Four

Brady and Pierson still ruled out

Like other county sides, Cavan were able to get in around three weeks of training before the Christmas break and Graham's squad then linked up again last weekend.

"Everybody has been putting in a great effort and we're just looking forward to getting back playing matches," added the Cavan manager.

"Everybody is still available that was there to us last year and we've also added a few young lads to the squad because we have a number of injuries within the squad after the long club season which we're just trying to get cleared up as best we can.

"With Covid as well, we've had to bring a few extra lads in just to make up numbers because you just don't know at the moment with the way things are from day to day."

Ciaran Brady and Oisin Pierson, both stars of Cavan's victorious 2020 provincial campaign, will remain unavailable until the latter stages of the league as they recover from respective cruciate and shoulder injuries.

But for those who are available, Graham says Thursday's game against Armagh and their second Group C game with All-Ireland champions Tyrone on 15 January "will get minutes into the legs" prior to the Division Four opener against Leitrim on 30 January.

"We haven't played any matches and the more matches we can play the better so that by the start of the league you can hit the ground running.

"National League Football at this time of the year is winter football which levels the playing field a wee bit. We're under no illusion about what's going to face us in Division Four. There are a lot of teams there that will fancy themselves for promotion. We just have to make sure that we're in the right frame of mind mentally and physically going into those games."