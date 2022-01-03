Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Air Dome in Mayo was officially opened in December

Inter-county football returned in historic fashion on Monday evening as Sligo and Leitrim locked horns in the first ever indoor senior inter-county game at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome.

The encounter also marked former Mayo star Andy Moran's competitive debut as Leitrim boss, but it ended in defeat as Sligo - managed by Armagh's 2002 All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee - ran out 1-21 to 1-17 winners.

The result sees Sligo progress to the Connacht FBD League semi-final, where they will face Roscommon at the same venue on Saturday with the entire pre-season competition taking place inside the impressive facility.

Construction of the facility - described by Connacht GAA external-link as the "largest sports air dome in the world" - began in October 2019, but was halted five months later due to the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually opened in December 2021.

The Bekan, County Mayo, venue is 150m long, 100m wide and 26m high and, in addition to a full-size GAA pitch, contains a running track and a gym.

The seated capacity for games is 600 although crowds at sporting events in the Republic of Ireland are currently limited to 50% capacity.

The game threw in at 18:00 GMT to accommodate the Republic's 20:00 GMT curfew for indoor events.

Niall Murphy topped the scoring charts for Sligo, hitting 1-10 to set up a last-four clash with Roscommon, with Mayo taking on Galway in the first semi-final on Friday evening.