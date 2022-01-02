Tyrone clinched the All-Ireland title having overcome a Covid outbreak that led to their semi-final against Kerry being pushed back

Oisin McConville says he is "hopeful" that the 2022 GAA season will be largely unaffected by coronavirus despite recent sporting disruptions brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

Covid has already left its mark on the new season with Sunday's McGrath Cup opener between Waterford and Clare called off because of cases, injuries and close contacts in the Deise panel.

But McConville believes inter-county teams should be "good to go" by the time the National Football League returns at the end of January.

"I would hope that things would improve from here," the former Armagh forward told Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"I would hope that, certainly by the end of January, when the league starts, we'll be good to go and we won't have any postponements or cancellations."

A surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant is continuing to cause disruption to sporting events across the world.

Since the start of December, 17 Premier League games have been postponed while there have been several issues in rugby, with Ulster's festive inter-provincial matches against Connacht and Leinster having been called off because of cases in the northern province's squad.

In cricket, the one-day series between the USA and Ireland was cancelled while, in the Irish Premiership, four games have been postponed since 22 December.

The GAA has reduced the length of inter-county Covid postponements to a maximum of seven days (bar All-Ireland Finals) after an outbreak in the Tyrone panel led to last year's All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry being pushed back 13 days.

However, McConville feels as though inter-county teams will be well-equipped to deal with possible outbreaks.

"Let's face it, when I look at Premier League teams calling games off, most inter-county teams are carrying 45 or close to 50 players," added the 2002 All-Ireland winner.

"So we should be able to fulfil fixtures and there should be an onus on us to do that where we can."

Championship 'more competitive than it's ever been'

Inter-county football will return this month with the Dr McKenna Cup scheduled to begin on Thursday before the new league season gets under way on 29 January.

All-Ireland champions Tyrone have been grouped with Armagh and Cavan in the McKenna Cup and will come up against the likes of Dublin, Mayo, Kerry and Donegal in the NFL's Division One.

The Red Hands - who hope to successfully defend the All-Ireland title for the first time in the county's history - will begin their championship season against Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC preliminary round in April, and while McConville believes the holders have "a lot more to offer", the two-time All Star reckons the championship is as competitive as it has ever been.

McConville expects Dessie Farrell's Dublin to bounce back after relinquishing their All-Ireland crown

"I think there's a little bit more in them [Tyrone]. It's like the monkey off the back scenario, it'll give them a lot of confidence.

"There are a lot of young lads who played bit-parts, like Darragh Canavan. Even [Cathal] McShane, one of their more experienced players, and the fact that he played bits and pieces of the Championship and both of those players had a serious impact.

"In terms of minutes played, they'll be hoping to play a lot more come this year in both league and championship. Tyrone still have a lot more to offer but I just think it's more competitive than it's ever been."

He added: "Look at the early rounds in the championship and you're looking at a Tyrone and Derry scenario. Derry are on the rise, their game with Donegal last year is one they could have won. They have kicked on in a big way since then.

"It's as wide open a championship as we've ever had. The split-season will make it more condensed - you'd be more reliant on the squad and that's why teams are carrying 45, and in some cases, 50 players.

"You'll have to look out for Dublin, they're going to bounce back, so realistically, anyone in that top division has a realistic opportunity of winning an All-Ireland."