Niall Morgan has been Tyrone's number one in goals since 2013

Niall Morgan says it was a 'sobering moment' when the Tyrone players were rerouted on their way to training after the tragic traffic accident close to their training complex in Garvaghey.

Three men in their 20s died instantly with another seriously injured in the early hours of Monday 27 December.

"It happened pretty close to our training ground," said Morgan.

"I didn't know any of them personally but it is very sad times for everyone in Tyrone, especially their families."

Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Ulster radio programme alongside his Edendork and Tyrone team-mate Darren McCurry, Morgan added: "It was a very sobering moment yesterday morning when we were diverted on our way to training".

The traffic accident which claimed the lives of three young men occurred on the main road between Omagh and Ballygawley

"It's going to be a real tough time for them but if there is anything the Tyrone set-up can do for them, we are close by."

Morgan reflected on All-Ireland champions Tyrone's problems with Covid-19 prior to their semi-final win over Kerry, which controversially went ahead after the Red Hands announced they were unable to fulfil the original fixture due to a number of positive cases.

The goalkeeper, who revealed he is fully vaccinated and has also taken a booster jab, claimed most of the squad are now vaccinated but insisted it should remain a personal choice.

And he also suggests the virus may have spread within the squad when they were placed in the one dressing-room in Croke Park during the Ulster final win over Monaghan.

"I'm sure Croke Park looked into it severely to see what was going on and maybe that was the reason why when we returned to clubs there was no changing rooms allowed," Morgan said.

"Up in Tyrone we weren't using the changing rooms for training and then we were bumped into changing rooms come match days, which I've no doubt had a serious knock-on effect.

"Thirty-odd players sitting in a changing room in Croke Park and if there's one player asymptomatic and he's sitting in a changing room on a warm sunny day, I've no doubt it's going to be passed around to everybody else.

"The majority of players are vaccinated but it is a personal choice.

"Those who aren't vaccinated are obviously taking a bit of a bigger risk but vaccination doesn't stop you getting the virus. I think that is commonly known now.

"But we live in a world where choice is very important and individual choice is very important.

"That was the big thing about Tyrone this year - it wasn't a dictatorship.

"We were very open in how we planned things and the management gave the players a big say and that's what stood to us this year."

Tyrone's Niall Morgan and Darren McCurry both won All Stars after Tyrone's All-Ireland victory this year

The Tyrone squad will miss their opening Dr McKenna Cup fixture on 7 January as they will be enjoying a team holiday in Florida over the New Year.

Darren McCurry says the players were keen to return to training this week as they attempt to retain the All-Ireland title.

"No Tyrone team has ever won back-to-back All-Ireland's so that comes with a bit of pressure because we are trying to do something that has never been done before.

"I think that is a challenge in itself and a challenge this team is looking forward to.

"It is a very short county season next year so it is important to get back at it, hopefully to bring back another bit of silverware.

"We have a lot of good memories of this year that will last a lifetime.

"I grew up watching the teams of the noughties with my dad so it is a real surreal moment when you finally reach that stage yourself and get over the line.

"For the next generation coming through it was important we won it again as a county to try to inspire them and show them that if you work hard enough, you can achieve your dreams."