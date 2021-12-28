Darragh O'Hanlon (left) co-captained Kilcoo to the Down SFC in 2017 before his injury nightmare began

Former Down and Kilcoo defender Darragh O'Hanlon has been forced to "hang up the boots for good" at the age of 28.

O'Hanlon was a regular for both county and club, winning numerous titles, but has been plagued with injury issues over the past three years.

Persistent injuries have led to spiral and knee surgery since 2018.

"I think of what could have been but that's life and not everything ends in a fairytale," O'Hanlon posted on social media.

In 2019 he underwent a spinal operation which led to him having a disc removed and, after a 13-month recovery, he then sustained a cruciate ligament injury which kept him on the sidelines.

"It's emotionally and physically tough to let go especially when football has been a massive part of my life since a very young age and watching Kilcoo do so well," added O'Hanlon, who helped Down to the Ulster final in 2017.

"The last three years watching on the sidelines was so, so tough mentally and physically, and I couldn't have got through it without my family.

"I am in no way looking a sad story, and in the last 7-10 days of finding out my time in sport is up was tougher on my own family rather than me but I have come to accept it and try now look to the future.

"I have absolutely unreal memories, made a lot of friends for life, luckily won countless titles with my club Kilcoo at all levels, represented my county and schools with pride."