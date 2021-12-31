Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher celebrated Tyrone's All-Ireland triumph four weeks after the county had announced that they would be unable to fulfil their semi-final fixture against Kerry because of the squad's Covid-19 cases

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan says the Covid crisis which engulfed the Red Hands squad en route to them winning the All-Ireland Football title made for "the worst three weeks of my life".

"I mean that sincerely," Logan told BBC Radio Foyle's Eric White.

"The last week in July and the run-in to the Ulster Final and the first two weeks of August."

Logan says Tyrone having 17 Covid-hit players made them decide to pull out of their All-Ireland semi-final.

"It's way too serious a matter to trifle with the public health emergency.

"We battled through the Ulster Final. I stayed at home (that day). Four or five others - some starters - stayed at home and we kept going. But we got to a point where we couldn't battle through it any more."

Mobile Covid testing unit at Tyrone's GAA base

Logan revealed that Northern Ireland's public health agency set up a mobile unit at the Tyrone GAA headquarters to assess the level of cases in the squad.

It was after this that the Red Hand county made the dramatic announcement - on the afternoon of the opening All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Mayo - that they would be unable to fulfil their last-four clash with Kerry a week later - a Kingdom side that had hit six goals past Tyrone in the league semi-final in mid June.

"That Saturday, we had 17 players - 14 of whom had played in the Ulster Championship - who were afflicted by Covid. Now there was varying degrees to that but ultimately, we were on our knees.

"It was just a very, very difficult time. We had battled through the Ulster Final and just about made it over Monaghan and we were looking into Kerry in Croke Park and on the back of June's events, it was a daunting prospect.

"We resolved our position collectively in our own group and we declared it that Saturday at lunchtime. We agreed that we would fall on our sword if we weren't allowed back in the championship that was it over for the year."

Tyrone's announcement was viewed by many as brinkmanship but in the end it led to Croke Park - with Kerry's agreement - deciding to grant the Reds Hands a further week to get their players in a position to play the semi-final after having initially given the Ulster champions a six-day extension.

"The forgiveness and the overall spirit of fairness that came from Kerry and the association generally stood to us and allowed us that extra week to get me back on their feet and ready to play football.

"(But) I was genuinely very anxious that Kerry would drub us again because we didn't know the health of people. We had experienced them before and their goal threat."

Feargal Logan after Tyrone's hammering by Kerry in June

Month after Kerry hammering crucial - Logan

Looking back on the year which ended with Tyrone's All-Ireland Final triumph over Mayo, Logan pinpoints the four weeks after the Killarney mauling by the Kingdom as a crucial period.

"That was 12 June in Killarney. Our first championship game was on 10 July and for me that month together collectively in good weather on the pitches night after night.

"I can't remember standing on a sideline with Stewartstown Harps over all the years and letting six goals in.

"There's no doubt about it. That was a stinging defeat. And any perception other than that we wanted to win and go to a National League final is just simply incorrect. It left us feeling fairly raw."

And while Logan says the Red Hand in no way regarded their Ulster opener against defending champions Cavan as a gimme despite the Breffni County's relegation to Division Four, he acknowledges that the following provincial semi-final win over Donegal was a "day that defined the team".

Donegal had beaten Tyrone in their league opener at Omagh on 15 May and Logan says the in the Brewster Park sunshine told him and his fellow joint-manager Brian Dooher that progress was being made.